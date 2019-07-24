Much like blue-colored food such as blueberries, purple-hued foods are great sources of anthocyanins, which can help prevent heart disease and certain types of cancers.

There are plenty of options when it comes to purple foods, and many of them are common vegetables that aren’t normally thought of as being purple. The purple varieties of vegetables like peppers, cabbage, potatoes and asparagus basically taste the same as their nonpurple counterparts but can have different nutrients.

“If you really like carrots, you can switch up the colors and get different nutrients,” says Janelle Glick, a dietitian with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. “Purple potatoes are purple all the way through and are actually purple sweet potatoes and they taste like orange yams. And carrots and (other purple vegetables) taste about the same (as nonpurple varieties).”

Some of these vegetables, like purple asparagus, might be a little harder to find as they don’t often show up in grocery store produce bins. Glick recommends visiting local farmers markets or signing up for community-support agriculture programs to get access to these vegetables.

Eggplant is another popular purple vegetable that's full of fiber, essential nutrients and B vitamins, as well as antioxidants that may lower LDL cholesterol. Eggplant can be served many different ways and incorporated into many dishes. (Glick offers this bit of helpful advice for preparing vegetables: “If something is heated, you’re not going to get the same health benefits. High heat can break down essential nutrients. Steaming helps to preserve nutrients instead of boiling. And don’t over-steam.”)

Purple or red grapes are another great option because they have resveratrol. “You’ve probably heard of that in association with red wine. So (resveratrol) is helpful in protecting against heart disease and cancer as well,” Glick says. “Resveratrol goes with red grapes and that's why it's better to go with purple grapes than green grapes. It’s a lot more concentrated in red wine, and I don’t really want to promote alcohol use. Grape juice is another great source of it.”