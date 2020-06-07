My sister, Barbara Shiffler, and I laid to rest our last surviving aunt during the week of May 11.

She resided at United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz and died of severe colitis at the age of 96. Her name was H. Catherine (Hart) Hoffer.

She was not fond of her first name, Harriet, and used her middle name throughout both youth and adulthood.

To Barb and I, she was Aunt Sue. To her nieces on her husband’s side of the family, she was Aunt Catherine. She was a saint, and the reason for that requires another story, or perhaps a book.

Aunt Sue graduated from Lancaster General Hospital in 1944 as a registered nurse and was a nurse all her life.

Barb and I always thought our father, Aunt Sue’s brother, was the literary genius of the family, but in going through her possessions we found she was equally talented.

A faded cutout of The Sunday News, dated Nov. 24, 1974, featured an “I Know a Story” titled, “3 Years In The Life Of A Student Nurse.”

The author was Mrs. Richard I. Hoffer, our Aunt Sue.

By today’s suggested requirements, it was an extensive piece taking up nearly a half-page of print, but it was extremely well-written, with humor and fact.

Four years later, she submitted another story titled, “The Farm, Most Lovely Spot on Earth.” While not as lengthy, it was a passionate story because our East Drumore Township farm had recently been sold.

Yet another submission to the Sunday News editor was discovered.

This one was not dated, but on the reverse side of the yellowing piece we found that large eggs were selling for 37 cents a dozen.

It was this submittal that made the greatest impression on our entire family, prompting me to submit it here.

It’s printed below:

“The Teacher,” by Catherine Hoffer.

She has been our teacher, my husband’s and mine, for 25 years. She has changed us, molded us, made us better human beings and better Christians.

She has taught us compassion — to be aware of the needs of others.

She has taught us understanding — that all people are equal in the sight of God, regardless of race, religion, intellect or position in life.

She taught us to laugh — at our own corny jokes, our own private language, the little things that happen every day.

She taught us that anger, unrestrained, is a destructive force.

She taught us enthusiasm! A Jaworski touchdown pass, a Schmidt home run, a strike in bowling, a space shuttle lift-off, a John Denver record, a trip to Park City — what joy!

She has taught us humility — what imperfect creatures we are; how frail our wisdom, how little our faith.

She has taught resilience — when circumstances find us flat on our faces, to pick ourselves up, brush ourselves off and hurry back to meet the challenge.

She has taught us endurance — to continue to fight the good fight.

She has taught us patience. This lesson has been slowly, painfully and imperfectly learned — one with which we still struggle.

Most of all, she has taught us about love. Simple, childlike love that knows no barriers. That we all need love. That we all respond to love. That the majority of people are loving and caring, and that those who are not loving and caring are basically that way because of lack of knowledge. That there are loving relatives, caring teachers, kind friends, all reaching out in support.

Our teacher? She is God’s loving gift to us, our daughter, Karen.

(Our cousin, Karen Beth Hoffer, who had a developmental disability, expired to cancer in 2014. Karen is now reunited with her mother, our Aunt Sue/Catherine.)

J. Charles “Bud” Hart lives in East Drumore Township.

