She always wanted to be a nurse.

She began her career as a graduate nurse from Lancaster General Hospital back in the mid-1930s.

At that time, registered nurses were often charged with overseeing entire hospital wards. It was a difficult and demanding job.

Nurses, because they deal with them routinely, confront and address the same conditions of the patients as do physicians.

At one point, she was consigned to duties in the hospital morgue, where nurses confront the stark realities of death.

It could be a depressing and hardening experience. Yet, it was just one more aspect of being a professional nurse.

As the times progressed, she updated herself with college courses, worked with a family physician, served as a voluntary ambulance nurse, assisted as a school nurse, worked in a nursing home facility and became a devoted community visiting nurse.

Over the years, she nursed relatives and friends, often through their last days, and continued doing it even into her final years.

Throughout it all, she dutifully cared for her husband and raised a family.

She had a sister and niece who equally were dedicated nurses.

I listened to her stories, which were so representative of all the valiant medical professionals and assistants who dedicate their lives to providing essential care and life-sustaining services for the rest of us.

I listened especially because of who she was.

For she was my mother.

The author, who lives in Manheim Township, says he wrote this story while thinking of the nurses and other medical professionals who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. His mother, Elizabeth Brunner Overly, died in 1993 at the age of 81.

