With concerns about coronavirus spreading, a lot of people are spending time at home.

Whether you’re working from home, on a break or staying home to social distance, have you tackled some of the items on your honey-do list?

We're asking readers to share some of the home projects they've done. Share the ones you’re proud of and the ones that didn’t work out as planned. We’ll include our favorites in an upcoming story in our Home and Garden section.

Share your projects in the survey below:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles