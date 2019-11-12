Attention Lancaster Potterheads: Allegro Orchestra's Friday night program has a selection with you in mind.

Allegro Orchestra's upcoming Music in the Round show has a special emphasis on its brass section. To take advantage of this instrumental spotlight, Friday night's program includes "Quidditch," the instrumental piece by John Williams heard in the 2001 movie "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

"'Quidditch' from Harry Potter was specifically written for brass choir and percussion, and was a perfect fit for our instrumentation for the program, and would be fun for everyone," Brian Norcross, Allegro's artistic director and conductor wrote in an email.

Allegro's Music in the Round shows seat the audience around the orchestra in the intimate atrium of the Ware Center. The events are billed as part concert, part cocktail-party, and are preceded by a reception.

"Quidditch" kicks off the concert, followed by Fisher Tull's "Liturgical Symphony."

"This is three movements and is an artistic and technical challenge for the performers," Norcross says. "Many of the melodies will be familiar, even if the actual names of the hymn tunes are unfamiliar."

That is filled by a suite based upon the "Hammer of Asgard."

"Composer David Marlett is inspired by the Norse mythology that brought us the legend of Thor and his connection to the Avengers," Norcross says. "The music is movie soundtrack like, but not the actual soundtrack."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Then follows "Earthscape," which Norcross describes as a "pleasant and soothing" work by David Marlett. The program ends with a jazzy arrangement Malaguena by Stewart Michael.

Allegro's Music in the Round Brass Night is Friday, Nov. 15. The reception begins at 7 p.m., and the music follows at 7:30 p.m. The program is less than 60 minutes long. Tickets are $30 and available at allegrolancaster.org.