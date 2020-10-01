The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra opens its 91st season, “A Season Like No Other,” on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. – and you can have the best seats in the house. Your house.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra will present its season-opener virtually. Virtual concerts will be announced two weeks in advance.

The slimmed down and socially-distant positioned orchestra – featuring 19 players including strings and keyboard – will perform from the Whitaker Center stage in Harrisburg. Viewers can stream the show live or on-demand until Oct. 11. Tickets to access the virtual event cost $20.

HOW TO WATCH: What: Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra’s season-opening concert When: Sat, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. (available to stream on-demand Oct. 11) Where: Private links will be send to ticket holders. More info: HarrisburgSymphony.org.

“The Harrisburg Symphony looks forward to performing in front of a live audience later this season but, for the time being, we have designed a series of special programs that offer the artistry and variety our patrons have come to expect,” Executive Director Matthew Herren says. “I know they will enjoy hearing and seeing Maestro Malina and our musicians in this unique format.”

The season-opening Masterworks program includes Elgar’s “Serenade for Strings in E Minor, Op. 20.,” Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Four Violins in B minor, Op. 3, No. 10 (R. 580)” and Mendelssohn’s “Sinfonia No. 8 for Strings in D major.”

Herren, a former cellist with the orchestra back in the ‘90s, recently returned to the organization to take on the position of Executive Director of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra – a challenging position made even more challenging with the logistics of social-distancing. In a recent interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, Herren spoke about the relationship between musicians and audience.

“There’s nothing like playing for live people because you can feel their energy on the stage. There’s no question,” Herren said. “There’s absolutely this connection performers make between the audiences, so if we can’t have that right now, we’re going to look at what options we have that will keep people safe but still bring music to them virtually. I’m confident that we’ll get through this but it may take longer than we want, but we haven’t forgotten our patrons and I hope that they haven’t forgotten us.”