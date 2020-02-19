The Diocese of Harrisburg has scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at which time it is expected to announce it has filed for bankruptcy.

The diocese was among six investigated following the grand jury that exposed sexual abuse by clergy. Last August, it reported paying $12.1 million to 106 victims of sexual abuse, many of whom were children.

In announcing the compensation program in November 2018, Bishop Ronald Gainer said funding would come from the diocese’s reserve, unrestricted diocesan accounts and the yield from diocesan investments.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the diocese filed papers Wednesday morning in which it reported having assets of $1 to $10 million.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.