Leon Schelhase still remembers the first time his fingertips met the keys of a harpsichord.

Schelhase, just a teenager at the time, joined his fellow high school students in Cape Town, South Africa, on a field trip to a local early music enthusiast’s home. He had an array of historic instruments on display, including recorders, a clavichord and spinets. But Schelhase had eyes only for the harpsichord, whose jingle-jangle sound he long loved hearing on the classical records his father owned.

“I can still remember that feeling of placing my finger on a note and everything just falling into place, and going, yup, that's it,” Schelhase says. “That’s the one.”

Schelhase, who started playing piano as a child, shifted his musical focus immediately. His love of harpsichords hasn’t waned, and he delights in sharing the instrument and its music with those who are unfamiliar with its bright, distinctive sound.

Schelhase, now of Philadelphia, will perform Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” Friday at St. James Episcopal Church. The performance kicks off the 2019-20 season of the church’s Early Music Series, which presents concerts in its sanctuary of music composed before 1800. Schelhase will return Nov. 4 for another concert in the series as part of the Philadelphia Baroque Consort.

Soon after playing those first notes, Schelhase signed up for harpsichord lessons. He quickly learned that harpsichords made in different regions each had their own flair. Luckily, his teacher had a room filled with many different kinds of the instruments, so his education was up close and personal.

“If you play French music on the French harpsichord, it’s different to playing French music on a German harpsichord or an Italian harpsichord,” Schelhase says. “So part of it, it’s not just the ins and outs of the instrument, but a really deep understanding ... of historic keyboard instruments and their repertoire.”

Schelhase owns one harpsichord these days, but that isn’t what he’ll play in Lancaster. At St. James, Schelhase will play a harpsichord built by famed American harpsichord maker William Dowd in 1986 that was recently gifted to the Curtis Institute of Music, where Schelhase teaches.

“It’s in exquisite condition and it sounds really fantastic and beautiful,” Schelhase says.

Bach’s “Goldberg Variations,” which he’ll perform at St. James, is a sprawling, 80-minute piece made famous by Glenn Gould in the ’50s. The piece begins with a famous aria, which Schelhase says listeners will recognize “instantly,” followed by 30 variations of the aria.

“Then, at the end, he has the player repeat the aria again, just to kind of complete the circle, the journey that we’ve all taken together, player and listener, to remind you what simple roots we’ve started from,” Schelhase says.

Schelhase has developed a reputation for his interpretations of Bach’s keyboard music. He says he enjoys the way Bach’s work is cerebral and challenging while still conjuring strong emotions in listeners.

“That is why it is so attractive, because you have these extreme elements of being human, so the mind and the heart, and having to meld those things together I think is incredibly powerful and very communicative to audiences,” Schelhase says. “Even if they don’t necessarily read music or understand exactly what is happening, the effect is very real.”

While Bach intended the piece for piano, Schelhase is not the first harpsichordist to play “Goldberg Variations.” He likely won’t be the last either.

“In a way, it’s kind of a rite of passage for a harpsichordist at a certain point to play these pieces because the whole program is just the variations,” Schelhase says. “There’s nothing else on the program. It’s 80 minutes of music with no intermission, no break for the musician, no break for the audience either. It’s this communal feat that happens, in a way.”

Still, those new to harpsichord shouldn’t be intimidated by the program. In fact, Schelhase says it’s the perfect piece for those unfamiliar with harpsichords to see performed in concert.

“If they want to get an experience of what the harpsichord is capable of, at least with German music, the ‘Goldberg Variations’ is the one to see,” Schelhase says.

And please, don’t be shy: Schelhase welcomes comments and questions after his performance.

“That is my favorite experience, getting to talk to people who haven’t had this type of experience before,” Schelhase says. “I love to hear what they have to say.”