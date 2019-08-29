The first shows illusionist Brett Myers performed at the Bird-in-Hand Stage had an audience of eight or 10 people.

Now, four years later, shows in the 151-seat theater are often sold out.

Is it magic?

Yes and no.

Myers’ “Magic and Wonder” shows are all about magic and illusions. Oohs and aahs can be heard throughout the show along with “How did they do that?”

But good old fashioned hard work is essential.

“You go through it and commit yourself to giving the best show you can, whether you’ve got 10 people or 110,” Myers says. “We’ve grown 50% each year we’ve been here (at Bird-in-Hand Stage).”

Myers’ latest show, “Magic and Wonder: Imagine,” which runs through Oct. 26, is chock-full of fun, flash and lots of, well, magic and wonder.

Myers shares the stage with his wife and fellow magician, Labrina Myers. And sometimes, depending on how things are going, their two kids, Starlin, 4, and Kye, 2, make surprise appearances in the show.

The cast includes Kacie Phipps, Rachel Wolin, Boston Bachert and Shirley Snipman, who does some snazzy tricks, but also provides a lot of the comic relief.

“I was looking for people who valued creating the experience,” Myers says of his cast. “There are a lot of rehearsals, and they work very hard. Their timing is a good as it could be. There is one person onstage and three people backstage, and everything has to work fluidly.”

The wardrobe is dazzling, and the set pieces in the show provide for an endless sea of classic magic tricks.

Myers makes a lady float in thin air, he cuts her in half and makes her disappear and reappear.

One trick featured a woman from the audience who gave Myers her wedding ring, which traveled around the room, disappeared and then reappeared as a quarter.

That quarter went into a gumball machine and out came her wedding ring.

Tricks with colorful scarves float throughout the show. A duck magically moves from a bucket in the middle of the theater to a hat onstage.

But the show is more than just tricks.

“I wanted the show to encompass variety,” Myers says. “The music, the presentation, the lighting, the animals, the family, the circus arts.

Favorite movies, like “The Wizard of Oz” and “Willy Wonka,” serve as inspiration, and the soundtrack of the show is filled with pop songs and movie hits.

Bachert does some Cirque du Soleil-inspired moves on a Cyr wheel, a single large ring made of steel. He gets inside the ring and rolls around. It’s something to see.

And Shirley, the comedian, pushes her “brilliant” ideas, forcing her way onstage several times. It’s all in good fun.

Next up, beginning Nov. 6, will be “Magic and Wonder: A Magical Merry Christmas.”

Myers grew up in Chambersburg.

“I started learning magic when I was 13 or 14 years old,” he says.

He’d gotten a magic trick from his parents when he was younger, but Myers didn’t think much about it. When a friend lent him a video of magic tricks, he found himself fascinated.

He started doing shows around town and when he was a senior in high school, he started touring.

“I went to college in Tennessee and then I spent a decade, from 2005 to 2015 touring and by 2009, it was full time, from Maine to California, Canada and Mexico. I was amazed my hobby turned into a career.”

In 2012, he and his wife (whom he met at a magic convention) moved here and in 2015, they decided to find a theater and settle down.

For Myers, the magic of magic is not how difficult the tricks are. It’s showmanship.

“You want to take the audience on a journey,” he says. There is so much more to the art form. Magic is a means to create wonder. The ultimate goal is to make (an audience) feel emotions.”

Myers compares magic to music.

“In music, you’ve got eight notes and there are different keys and different ways to arrange those notes,” he says. “With magic, there are about 10 different effects — levitation, changing places, disappearing, breaking something (or someone) apart then restoring them.

“So it is really the presentation surrounding the trick that’s important.”

During September, all of the “Magic and Wonder Imagine” shows will offer free admission to any Lancaster residents who bring two cans of food or a $5 donation.

It is something Myers has been doing for a while.

“We want to make poverty disappear,” he says.