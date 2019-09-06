Within the last month, two products have gone so viral that distributors couldn't keep up with the demand.

First it was the Popeyes chicken sandwich. Now, it's White Claw.

The hard seltzer drink rose to popularity recently, as it's gluten-free and low in calories.

White Claw confirmed to CNN that there was a nationwide shortage of the hard seltzer.

Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw's senior vice president of marketing, told CNN business that "White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted."

According to data from Nielsen, top-selling White Claw and the second-highest selling seltzer brand Truly account for nearly 85% of all hard seltzer sales.

Hard seltzer sales have increased 250% in the past year, reported Nielsen.

Companies like Anheuser-Busch are taking notes; the company is coming out with Natural Light hard seltzer to complement its light beer.