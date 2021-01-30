An Elizabeth Township church is responding to an increased need for food assistance with a food distribution event.

Speedwell Heights Church will distribute prepackaged food boxes, weighing 30 to 40 pounds each, during its “Hands of Hope” event on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The church will distribute 200 of the boxes to those in need on a first-come, first-served basis. The distribution begins at 9 a.m.

Speedwell Heights Church is located at 413 W. Brubaker Valley Road, north of Lititz. For more information, visit speedwellchurch.org or facebook.com/Speedwell

Heights online, or call 717-626-4488.