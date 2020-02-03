“Hamilton” fans, circle Oct. 15, 2021 on your calendars.
That is the day “Hamilton” will be released in theaters across the country. .
The Walt Disney Co., got the option for the film for a cool $75 million it was announced Monday (Feb. 3).
Back in June, 2016, not long before original cast members, including Lancaster County’s own Jonathan Groff who was King George, began leaving the show it was filmed over the course of two performances at the Richard Rogers Theatre on Broadway.
Thomas Kail, who directed the stage production, also directed the filmed version. In addition to filming the two performances, Kail shot some some close-ups of the cast.
The technology called “live caption” was used. According to Disney, the idea is to capture the energy of the live performance but also giving audiences a sense of intimacy.
“Hamilton,” which tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through a modern prism, with a wide range of musical styles from hip hop to early 1960s pop, won a Pulitzer Prize for drama as well as a Tony for Best Musical. Its influence has been and continues to be extraordinary.
During the recent impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump, Alexander Hamilton was the founder everyone quoted and former national security advisor John Bolton named his most recent book “The Room Where It Happened,” a song from the show.
In a statement, Miranda said: We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway of ‘Hamilton’ to the largest audience possible.”