Halloween’s two weeks away, but this weekend brings Lancaster County’s first spooky parades.
Most encourage costumes, but others are a chance to celebrate fall. If you want to join the parade, many allow people to sign up just before the first marching band steps out.
Here’s more about eight parades throughout Lancaster County:
Hamilton Park Church Fall Fest Parade
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: The parade, lead by a fire truck, starts at Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, 1210 Maple Ave., and travels onto Alley R, Elm Avenue, South President Avenue and back to the church, where there will be a fall festival.
Organized by: Hamilton Park United Church of Christ
To join the parade: No registration required.
Details: facebook.com/hpucc
Quarryville Halloween Parade
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m.
Where: The parade starts at Quarryville Elementary School, 211 S. Hess St. and travels onto Hess Street and East State Street, ending at the fire house, where there will be a trunk-or-treat with games and entertainment.
Organized by: Quarryville Fire Co.
To join the parade: Registration begins parade night at 5:30 p.m. at the elementary school.
Details: bit.ly/QvilleHalloween
Akron Halloween Parade
When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: The parade starts at Broad Street Park near Weiser’s Market, travels onto 9th Street and Main Street, ending at Akron Fire Station. Hay wagons will shuttle people between the park and the fire house before and after the parade.
Organized by: Akron Fire Co.
To join the parade: Staging beings at the park at 6:30 p.m.
Details: bit.ly/AkronHalloween
West Earl Halloween Parade
When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
Where: The parade starts at West Earl Lions Park, travels onto South State Street, Cedar Street, North Church Street, South Church Street and School Lane, ending at West Earl Fire Co. where there will be refreshments.
Organized by: West Earl Lions
To join the parade: Register by 6:15 p.m. on the night of the parade.
Details: Email info@westearllions.org.
Strasburg Halloween Parade
When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
Where: The parade starts at the Strasburg Jaycee Park and heads east on Miller Street, west and east Main Streets, ending at Shenk Avenue.
Organized by: Strasburg Lions
To join the parade: The parade starts forming at 6 p.m. at the park.
Details: bit.ly/StrasHalloween
Columbia Mardi Gras Halloween Parade
When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
Organized by: Columbia Lions and Sunsnappers
To join the parade: Call 717-684-2714 to register.
Details: bit.ly/CoHalloween
Millersville Community-University Parade
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.
Where: The parade has a Halloween Monster Mash theme. It stages at Penn Manor High School and travels to Herr Avenue, Landis Avenue, North George Street and James Street, ending at the James Street parking areas.
Organized by: Millersville Community-University Parade committee
To join the parade: The deadline to register to be in the parade has passed.
Details: parade.millersville.edu
Lititz Halloween Parade
When: Monday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
Where: The parade starts at Locust and Main streets, travels west on Main Street and ends at the square.
Organized by: Lititz Lions
To join the parade: Register online at lititzlions.org/halloween-parade
Details: lititzlions.org/halloween-parade