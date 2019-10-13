The sign outside Field of Screams boasts “America’s No. 1 Haunted Attraction,” so voted by readers of USA Today in 2015.
The seasonal fright show off College Avenue in Mountville takes great pride in its record of evoking mortal terror. For more than a quarter of a century, people have been paying (today, a pass for full access costs upward of $35) to safely reconnect there with an emotion that has long been suppressed in American culture: fear of death.
The cartoonishness of modern Halloween revelry demonstrates just how completely the United States masks the actuality of ever-present death, a truth more openly apparent and embraced in harvest-time celebrations in many parts of the world.
For a month or so when October rolls around, American teens and adventurous adults flock to over-the-top haunted attractions and parties, cable networks line up a bloody parade of horror movies and, on Halloween night, kids don ghoulish costumes and ransack neighborhoods in search of sweets in a time-honored exercise of gluttony.
Industry analysts estimate we spend about $9 billion a year on Halloween costumes, festivities and related trimmings, including more than $2 billion on candy.
This hypercommercialized spectacle could not be farther removed from the holiday’s origins as a time to mark the essential presence of death in life.
In 2012, horror novelist Lisa Morton wrote “Trick or Treat,” an expansive history of Halloween that, in addition to debunking some of the tainted mythology that has grown up around its origins, explores the holiday’s roots in the Celtic observance of Samhain (pronounced “sah-win”).
She writes: “In practical terms, (Samhain) was the end of summer and so the beginning of winter. Crops were gathered and livestock were brought in from the fields. Pigs and cattle were slaughtered, with only a small number kept for breeding stock. A Celtic day began when the sun went down, and so Samhain started with the onset of darkness on 31 October, with a feast celebrating the recent harvest and temporary abundance of food.”
Reality of death
At this time of year in the Northern Hemisphere, the reality of death is everywhere. Plants die, trees denude themselves of leaves and food sources diminish as the world grows darker and colder, which, in the middle of the first millennium A.D., would have represented a real threat of death to the Celts. No coincidence, then, that they also believed Samhain was the one night when the door to their spirit world opened for the dead to call upon the living.
The pagan traditions of Samhain would later meld with the Christian holidays of All Saints Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls Day (Nov. 2) as the faith spread across Europe, and the result was “Halloween,” which translates to “the eve of All Hallows (Saints) Day.”
When the Scottish and Irish began migrating to America in the mid-19th century, they brought with them the seeds of Halloween, which found fertile cultural soil here and grew. Over time, the holiday fell prey to unstoppable American consumerism and degraded into the somewhat grotesque ritual we celebrate today.
Many Americans, however — especially our Mexican immigrants — come from cultures that still acknowledge death with a degree of reverence during the harvest season. Across Latin America, for instance, observing Dia de los Muertos — Day of the Dead — remains a sacred, uplifting family tradition.
Mexico native Eliel Garcia, of Marietta, carries a little bit of the Day of the Dead with him year-round. The 35-year-old assistant sales manager at Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths displays a brightly painted, multicolored calavera — a 3-inch skull made of sugar — inside his car. Calaveras are a ubiquitous treat during Day of the Dead festivals, which are held Nov. 1 and 2.
“American people get into my car and they look at it and they get scared and say, ‘What is that? You should put it away.’ ”
Side by side
Garcia’s calavera serves as a constant reminder that death and life walk side by side, a simple truth some cultures choose to celebrate instead of avoid. The smiling, festive little skull represents both the joy of life and the promise of death, which is the crux of the Day of the Dead.
In Mexico, families celebrate their ancestors on the Day of the Dead, building elaborate altars that incorporate pictures of loved ones who have died with the food and drink they enjoyed in life.
At night, families leave their doors open and spread marigold flowers across the entrance to show their ancestors the way to the altar, where celebrants believe their spirits will gather and feast.
It’s not a Santa Claus-type belief, Garcia says. It’s real.
“You can stay there and wait, and they will come. You might not see them, but they are there with you. You look at their pictures and remember.”
In 2017, Garcia and his wife, Kathy Kissinger, went to visit Garcia’s family during Day of the Dead festivities. Kissinger, a Lancaster County native, could see plainly the contrasts in cultures.
“Here we go to a funeral, you cry, you mourn and the person’s dead. They’re done. You may remember them on the one-year anniversary, the two-year anniversary. You may think about them. And when you think about them on holidays, it’s like, ‘Grandma’s not here.’ But in Mexico … you’re never truly dead until somebody doesn’t remember you. So as long as everyone is still talking about Abuela Kathy, even though it’s great-great-great-Abuela Kathy, Kathy still lives.”
In Mexico, the dead are more alive, and the Grim Reaper is not so grim. The culture’s matron of death, La Catrina, appears in art and in Day of the Dead parades as a skeleton dressed in an explosion of colors, with a smile on her face and a dance in her step. The holiday over which she presides makes the American equivalent seem altogether mirthless.
The difference in the celebration of Halloween and the observance of the Day of the Dead is the difference between the material and the spiritual. In America, we tend to hide from death and build legacies on wealth; in Latin America, people choose to honor death and build legacies on relationships.
Garcia believes those relationships, past and present, are priceless.
“You can’t buy that with money.”
