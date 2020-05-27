Last Friday, LNP | LancasterOnline successfully launched "Quarantunes," a new weekly music series featuring artists performing live on Facebook. The inaugural artist, Shea Quinn of The Sharks, brought in 5,600 views with spirited solo takes on songs from his varied discography.

This Friday, May 29, we welcome a decidedly different kind of artist in Alex Brubaker. For over a decade, Brubaker has been honing his craft as a singular fingerstyle guitarist. Brubaker utilizes techniques including guitar percussion, tapping and live looping to cull unexpected sounds out of a guitar.

To coincide with his appearance on "Quarantunes," Brubaker will be releasing a single from his upcoming album, "Building Harmonic Castles," titled "As Mountains Fall Into the Sea." Additionally, Brubaker is currently hosting an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds to finish the new album, which can be found here.

Be sure to tune into the LNP | LancasterOnline.com FaceBook page at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29, to see Alex Brubaker perform. Check out some of his older songs below.