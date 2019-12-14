Columbia branches of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located in York and Lancaster counties, were divided into two independent Spanish-speaking branches and organized with new leaders Oct. 29. The Spanish-speaking branches have grown large enough to be recognized as independent congregations of the church. Previously, the branches shared one branch president and two counselors. Now each has a branch president and two counselors.
The congregation formerly called the Columbia Branch (East) of Lancaster County, is now named the King Street Branch (Spanish), and is based at 1210 E. King St., Lancaster. The branch’s boundaries coincide with the boundaries of the Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster and Lititz wards. Carlos Juárez Román was called as branch president. Isaac Galarza is the first counselor, and Jaime Castellanos is the second counselor. Ignacio Martinez Garcia serves as branch clerk of finance for all of Lancaster.
The former Columbia Branch (West) of York County, 2100 Hollywood Drive, York, was renamed the Queen Street Branch (Spanish). President Angel Diaz is branch president. First counselor is Jose Jimenez; second counselor is Ricardo Ureña. Vladimir Miranda is the branch clerk of finance for all of the York County units.