Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this year?

Closer to home, there are several Groundhog Day celebrations in the Lancaster County region. Because Groundhog Day falls on Super Bowl Sunday, many festivities have moved to Saturday or Monday.

Octoraro Orphie’s parade and prognosticating will stay on Groundhog Day. The festivities usually wrap up by 10 a.m., says Richard Rankin, hibernating governor of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville.

Here are four groundhog day celebrations in Lancaster County, in order of when they start.

Valentino’s Cafe's Groundhog Day parade

What: Parade around the neighborhood after breakfast. This year, the bar and several food trucks will serve breakfast.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1. Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. The parade starts at 1 p.m. This year, the bar closes early at 8 p.m.

Where: Valentino’s Cafe, 132-134 Rider Ave. in Lancaster Township.

More info:bit.ly/VanentinosGD

Poppy the Groundhog

What: Columbia Crossing hosts Raven Ridge Wildlife Center for a session about groundhogs and Groundhog Day, including activities for children. $5 per person. Children under age 5 are free. Poppy the groundhog will make her first prognostication.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 1-3:30 p.m.

Where: Columbia Crossing, 41 Walnut St., Columbia

More info: bit.ly/ColumbiaGD

Octoraro Orphie

What: The Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville will have a parade, a skit and help with Octorara Orphie’s prediction. Plus one of the new inductees of the lodge will be dunked.

When: Sunday, Feb. 2. Coffee and doughnuts are served at 7:30 a.m. The ceremonies start at 8 a.m., followed by a parade and prognostication.

Where: Chateau at White Rock of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville, 248 White Rock Road.

More info: Contact the lodge at 717-529-2770 on Friday.

Mount Joy Minnie

What: Minnie will predict the winter weather. Wear a hat and you may win a prize in the crazy hat contest.

When: 7-8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3.

Where: Rotary clock, East Main Street and Marietta Avenue. In bad weather, Mount Joy Minnie will move to the portico at Northwest Bank, 101 E. Main St.

More info: mountjoychamber.com

You can also watch the festivities in Punxsutawney on PCN starting at 6 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 2. The prediction happens at about the same time every year: around 7:20 a.m. Festivities at Gobblers Knob start at 3 a.m., with a stage show and fireworks.