For over 100 years, Pennsylvanians have looked to groundhogs for their foresight on whether winter would end early.

On Groundhog Day — also commonly referred to as Groundhog's Day and Groundhogs Day — a few Lancaster County woodchucks will look for their shadows.

If one sees its shadow, it predicts there will be six more weeks of winter; if it doesn't, spring is on the way.

It's a tradition that is deeply rooted in Pennsylvania Dutch history.

The pandemic has changed the nature of Groundhog Day celebrations in Pennsylvania and in Lancaster County — some groundhogs will hibernate through the day while others will prognosticate via livestream.

Here's how you can still celebrate the holiday.

Poppy the Groundhog

Poppy the almost-toothless rescue groundhog will predict 2021 — virtually. The Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation will host Poppy's prognostication.

Poppy will also host a scavenger hunt in downtown Lancaster businesses through Saturday, Feb. 6. Click here to read more about the scavenger hunt and how to could potentially meet Poppy.

How to watch: Tuesday, Feb. 2 | 11 a.m. | Watch

Mount Joy Minnie

Mount Joy Minnie will come out of hibernation to give her prediction virtually this year, during the borough’s annual celebration sponsored by Mount Joy Chamber of Commerce and Keystone Lawn Company.

How to watch: Tuesday, Feb. 2 | 7:10 a.m. | Watch

Punxsutawney Phil

Though Phil isn't based in Lancaster County, many countians will anticipate the famous groundhog's prognostication.

His guess warrants a day-long celebration; livestreams will start at 6:30 a.m.

How to watch: Tuesday, Feb. 2 | 6:30 a.m. | Watch

Canceled events

- Octoraro Orphie will not be giving his prognostication; the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge in Quarryville announced the popular annual event would be canceled because of the pandemic.

- The well-attended yearly event at Valentino's Cafe has been canceled. The restaurant will be closed on Groundhog's Day and no one will be permitted on the property.