Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center, a nearly 40-year-old organization that caters to adults and children with special needs, will hold its annual horse show Saturday, Sept. 12.

This year’s production is “The Greystone Giddy Up” and will feature a Western theme. Admission is free, which the center said is made possible by the event’s sponsors. The first group begins at 9 a.m., and the show will finish around 3:30 p.m.

The show, according to a press release, “will feature 34 riders demonstrating their achievements in horseback riding and horsemanship over the year.” Board member and equestrian Marilu Garofola will serve as judge. Food will be available for purchase, and guests are asked to socially distance and wear face coverings.

Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center is located at 1063 Hartman Station Road. The center serves clients with a variety of diagnoses, including but not limited to Down syndrome, neurological injuries, autism, depression and anxiety. The center has 12 specially trained horses and ponies. For more information, visit greystonemanortrc.org.