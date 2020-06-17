Gretna Theatre’s summer season of shows may have had to be postponed till 2021, but the organization is still offering theater to the public — with a vintage spin.

On Friday night, July 10, Gretna Theatre will turn Soldiers Field in Mount Gretna into a drive-in theater, to show a filmed version of a live stage production of the popular musical “42nd Street.”

The show, a live performance that was filmed during a 2017-18 run at the Drury Lane Theatre in London’s West End, features such popular Broadway tunes as “We’re in the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway” and “Shuffle Off to Buffalo.”

The show is about chorus girl Peggy Sawyer’s rise to a starring role in a Broadway musical during the Great Depression.

The West End revival featured a singing, dancing cast of more than 50 performers.

Gates will open at Soldiers Field, at Timber and Valley roads, off Route 117, at 8 p.m. July 10. The film will begin at dusk.

The 2 1/2-hour musical will be shown on a large inflatable screen, and the audio will be broadcast via an FM radio transmitter. Small snacks and beverages will be available for purchase with delivery to your vehicle. There will be no restroom access.

To follow COVID-19 guidelines, everyone must stay in their vehicles during the event.

Admission is $25 per carload, and all tickets must be purchased in advance at gretnatheatre.org/drive-in.

• Gretna Theatre also will offer the chance to view a filmed version of a live Gretna Theatre patriotic show online over the weekend of July 4.

The show is the USO Show Troupe’s “American Heartland Tribute,” featuring Big Band, Broadway and Top 40 tunes. The show was performed and recorded live in 2019 at Gretna Theatre.

You can stream the show for $5 any time from noon Friday, July 3, to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

Order your screening “ticket” at gretnatheatre.org/the-season, and you’ll be emailed information with a link for accessing the online stream.