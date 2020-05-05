Gretna Theatre announced Monday that its 2020 summer theater season in the Mount Gretna Playhouse, which was to open next month with the musical "Honky Tonk Angels," will be postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater company, which presents plays, musicals and children's theater in a 128-year-old playhouse space that survived the 1918 flu pandemic and was rebuilt after a total roof collapse in 1994, will reschedule this season's five main-stage shows for dates in June through August of 2021.

In a letter to subscribers, Gretna Theatre Executive Producer Brian Kurtas noted that the theater company plans to reschedule "The Summer Club," an evening of big-band swing music, to Friday, Sept. 4 in the Gretna Theatre playhouse.

In addition, "The Classics of Rodgers & Hammerstein," featuring the Hershey Symphony Orchestra and originally scheduled for May 30, is being postponed to a winter date yet to be announced.

"If by June 5, the Playhouse is deemed safe for August, health measures can be ensured for our audience and artists, and the state guidelines permit us, we will revisit bringing some Mainstage and Kids performances to you at the end of our (2020) season," Kurtas added in his message.

For those who have already bought tickets or subscriptions to the 2020 main-stage season — "Honky Tonk Angels," "The Last Five Years," "Matilda the Musical," "The Hound of the Baskervilles" and "Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin" — their tickets will automatically be transferred to the new dates in 2021.

Those who cannot attend on those dates can switch their tickets to a different show or performance at no additional cost, can store their ticket payments as a credit for future shows or can turn those payments into a donation to the theater.

Kurtas asked subscribers for patience as the Gretna Theatre box office staff, working remotely, handles these ticket requests from patrons. The best way to reach them is by emailing to boxoffice@gretnatheatre.org.

Subscribers should have received an email with a link to a form via which to tell the theater company if they want to change their tickets.

You can view Kurtas' letter to the audience here. The schedule for the 2021 season is here.