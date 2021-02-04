After a year of being closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gretna Theatre is kicking off its 94th season with a community performance that audience members can watch free from their homes.

“Still Here,” a one-hour livestreamed performance, begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, and will be broadcast online at Gretna.Givesmart.com and on Gretna Theatre’s Facebook page, facebook.com/GretnaTheatre.

The show features songs from past productions and features Gretna Theatre performers Amanda Fallon, Kevin Faraci, Kayla Klase and Spiff Wiegand, and accompanist Scott Williams.

Though the show is free, it’s also a fundraiser for the theater company, in hopes of raising some of the revenue lost from the cancellation of last summer’s season of shows and of the annual fall gala.

Along with the performance, there will be a virtual auction of items and experiences. These include a Hershey’s candy basket, artwork, a Caribbean getaway and a zip line experience. Those viewing the show can also make donations to help support Gretna Theatre begin its next season.

Patrons can also purchase a $175 VIP guest pass that includes a donation to the theater and a curated appetizer box from Graze Lancaster that will be available for pickup.

“With this gift to the community” of the free performance, Gretna Theatre’s development manager Regina Sukanick said in a news release, “we are hoping that we can ignite enthusiasm and support so that we can return to doing what we love in person — providing jobs to artists and delivering top-notch programs for the next 94 years. We aim to raise over $60,000 to fulfill that promise.”

To register to watch the performance and to preview auction items, visit Gretna.Givesmart.com.

— Mary Ellen Wright

