It's a lineup that makes you wonder if Warped Tour has come back from the dead.
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have teamed up on the upcoming Hella Mega Tour. The tour will visit Hersheypark Stadium on Aug 16, 2020. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets will initially be available only online at ticketmaster.com.
The three bands will be joined by special guest The Interrupters.
Tickets will be available at the Giant Center Box Office beginning 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
The tour announcement coincides with each rock band releasing a new single: Green Day's "Father of All...," Weezer's "The End of the Game," and Fall Out Boy's "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)," featuring Wyclef Jean. Each offers a taste from the bands' respective forthcoming albums.
The three rock bands had been teasing the announcement in past days. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong commented on an Instagram post from "The Office" actor Rainn Wilson with the words "hella mega," and tagged Weezer's Rivers Cuomo and Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.
Armstrong told radio host Zane Lowe on Apple's Beats 1 that the tour is a throwback to the 1988 Monsters of Rock Tour, with featured Van Halen, the Scorpions, Metallica, Dokken and Kingdom Come.
Really, you could say Weezer foreshadowed the tour in its 1996 song "El Scorcho": "I asked you to go to the Green Day concert/You said you never heard of them," Cuomo sings.
The Hella Mega Tour is sponsored by Harley-Davidson, and attendees will get to peek at the company's newest motorcycles and electric bicycles.
The bands enlisted professional wrestler Ric Flair to help get the word out. Woo, indeed.