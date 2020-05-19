Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer postponed their joint "Hella Mega Tour," which was set to appear in Hershey, to summer 2021.

"Hopefully this doesn't come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone's safety is our highest priority so we've officially made the call to reschedule all North American Dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year," the bands said in an Instagram post.

The bands also rescheduled the European leg of their tour.

The tour will be rescheduled at the same venues, said the bands. This will include their stop at Hershey, which was originally scheduled for August 16.

Ticketholders will also receive refund options via email.