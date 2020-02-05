Clockwise from top left: Ed Yeneshosky, of Pottsville, examines a fishing rod-and-reel combo; ... at the Great American Outdoor Show on Tuesday.
Ed Yeneshosky, of Pottsville, examines a fishing rod-and-reel combo at a past Great American Outdoor Show.

 SHAHAN

It’s the world’s largest indoor outdoor show!

Everything you could possibly imagine that has to do with outdoor recreation is under one roof during the annual Great American Outdoor Show continuing through Sunday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The event features nine halls of guns, archery supplies, fishing tackle, tree stands, boats, RVs, camping supplies and more, plus hundreds of outfitters and boat captains from around the world.

Visitors can take seminars, compete in the 3D bowhunter challenge or Spot Shoot, watch live fishing demonstrations.

There’s an area that caters to kids, celebrity appearances and even a country concert.

In all, visitors can visit more than 1,100 exhibitors filling 650,000 square feet.

The Great American Outdoor Show continues today, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m, Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults ($25 for two days), $12 for seniors, and $7 for children 6-12.

For more information, visit greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.

