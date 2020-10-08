The Elizabethtown Star Barn and its companion structures, built for John Motter in 1877 and moved from their location along Route 283 near Middletown, are excellent examples of wood-frame Gothic Revival architecture that moves toward the popular sub-type of style referred to as Carpenter Gothic.
One of the earliest examples of Gothic Revival architecture in Lancaster County is Franklin & Marshall College’s Old Main and its companion buildings, designed by Baltimore firm Dixon, Balbirnie & Dixon between 1854 and 1857. The two- and three-story brick and sandstone structures embody the classic details associated with Gothic Revival architecture: extreme verticality, lancet windows and louvers, battlements and finials.
St John's Episcopal Church on West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, and its 1858 parsonage at Chestnut and Concord streets, are fine examples of Gothic Revival architecture. The parsonage, shown here in a historical photo, was designed by John Lane Evans and features decorative verge board and a pointed attic window.
This is a detail from a residence on West James Street in Lancaster, built circa 1900. It represents the Gothic Revival style of architecture, with elaborate copper-clad dormers, pointed arches and finials.
This is a historical photo of St. John’s Lutheran Church, on West Orange Street in Lancaster, which was designed by Lancaster architect James H. Warner, and built in 1890, It's a fine example of the type of Gothic Revival architecture most often associated with church design.
St John's Episcopal Church on West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, and its 1858 parsonage at Chestnut and Concord streets, are fine examples of Gothic Revival architecture. The parsonage, shown here in a historical photo, was designed by John Lane Evans and features decorative verge board and a pointed attic window.
Shown in this historical photo, St. John’s Episcopal Church on West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, was designed by Philadelphia architects John E. Carver and Edwin Forrest Durang in 1853 and 1882, respectively. It's is a fine example of the Gothic Revival style most often associated with church architecture.
The carriage house behind the former Keiper-Long Mansion, on North Duke Street in Lancaster, is an example of Gothic Revival architecture. Built in 1907 and designed by a Philadelphia architect, it features decorative spiked ridge tiles.
See examples of Gothic Revival architecture around Lancaster [photo slideshow]
Gothic Revival characteristics in architecture were most prevalent in residences built between 1840 and 1860, and for church design through the 1940s. Here are some examples of the style that can be found in Lancaster County. Click on the arrows to move through the slideshow.
Two residences on West James Street in Lancaster, built circa 1900, represent the Gothic Revival style of architecture, with elaborate copper-clad dormers, pointed arches and finials.
This is a detail from a residence on West James Street in Lancaster, built circa 1900. It represents the Gothic Revival style of architecture, with elaborate copper-clad dormers, pointed arches and finials.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, on West Orange Street in Lancaster, was designed by Lancaster architect James H. Warner, and built in 1890, It's a fine example of the type of Gothic Revival architecture most often associated with church design.
This is a historical photo of St. John’s Lutheran Church, on West Orange Street in Lancaster, which was designed by Lancaster architect James H. Warner, and built in 1890, It's a fine example of the type of Gothic Revival architecture most often associated with church design.
St John's Episcopal Church on West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, and its 1858 parsonage at Chestnut and Concord streets, are fine examples of Gothic Revival architecture. The parsonage, designed by John Lane Evans, features decorative verge board and a pointed attic window.
St John's Episcopal Church on West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, and its 1858 parsonage at Chestnut and Concord streets, are fine examples of Gothic Revival architecture. The parsonage, shown here in a historical photo, was designed by John Lane Evans and features decorative verge board and a pointed attic window.
Shown in this historical photo, St. John’s Episcopal Church on West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, was designed by Philadelphia architects John E. Carver and Edwin Forrest Durang in 1853 and 1882, respectively. It's is a fine example of the Gothic Revival style most often associated with church architecture.
The Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Lancaster's Penn Square, built circa 1874 and designed by Lewis Haldy, is an example of Gothic Revival design.
The carriage house behind the former Keiper-Long Mansion, on North Duke Street in Lancaster, is an example of Gothic Revival architecture. Built in 1907 and designed by a Philadelphia architect, it features decorative spiked ridge tiles.
Gothic Revival dormer design can be seen along College Avenue in Lancaster, with finials and pressed quatrefoils.
Gothic Revival touches can be seen in the carriage house of Grove Mansion in Maytown, built circa 1875.
Architectural historians indicate that Gothic Revival was most prevalent for residences between 1840 and 1860 and for church design through the 1940s.
Inspired by 12th-century medieval design characteristics, details include tall and narrow pointed-arch windows, lancet windows, a steeply pitched roof, decorative verge boards, a cross-gabled roof and quatrefoils.
Masonry was the preferred material for construction, especially for churches, but the substitution of wood framing for stone gave birth to the charm and affordability of Carpenter Gothic.
One of the earliest examples of Gothic Revival architecture in Lancaster County is Franklin & Marshall College’s Old Main and its companion buildings, designed by Baltimore firm Dixon, Balbirnie & Dixon between 1854 and 1857.
The two- and three-story brick and sandstone structures embody the classic details associated with Gothic Revival architecture: extreme verticality, lancet windows and louvers, battlements and finials.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, designed by Lancaster architect James H. Warner in 1890, and St. John’s Episcopal Church, designed by Philadelphia architects John E. Carver and Edwin Forrest Durang in 1853 and 1882, respectively, are both fine examples of the style most often associated with church architecture.
Both churches use verticality effectively to draw the eye upward and emphasize the elaborate towers and spires and ornate detailing.
The Elizabethtown Star Barn and its companion structures, built for John Motter in 1877 and moved from their location along Route 283 near Middletown, are exquisite examples of wood frame Gothic Revival architecture that moves toward the popular sub-type style referred to as Carpenter Gothic.
Skilled carpenters, using the 1874 scroll saw invention, made the highly decorative and ornate detailing found on the brackets and rake boards possible.
The Gothic details include lancet windows and louvers, finials and decorative verge boards.
Gothic Revival details can also be found on window dormers throughout the city, and include pointed windows, quatrefoils, finials and lancet details.
The popularity of Gothic Revival architecture for residences waned after 1860, but continued to be in high demand for churches and other public structures including hotels, college campuses and government buildings until the late 1940s.
What is a lancet window or louver?
Lancet windows or louvers are tall, narrow and pointed at the top. They can be single, paired or grouped, with the middle lancet being the tallest.
What is a quatrefoil?
A quatrefoil is decorative design element consisting of four symmetrical lobes in the shape of a leaf or clover.
Are there other Gothic Revival sub-types?
In addition to Carpenter Gothic, there is Norman Gothic, Perpendicular Gothic, Victorian Gothic and Steamboat Gothic, to name a few.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com. Scott's column runs in LNP | LancasterOnline on the second Thursday of each month.