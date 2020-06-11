Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

It’s June. Do you know where the scapes are?

Also known as a garlic shoot or curl, the scape is the thin green curlicue of a developing garlic bulb. Most farmers (and intrepid gardeners) plant garlic in late fall and harvest it in early to mid-July (yes, the incubation period is that long). About four weeks before the garlic bulb is ready to be pulled from its underground lair, the scape emerges, begging to be snipped. Farmers clip scapes so that the bulbs can keep growing. In the meantime, what might seem like compost to the untrained eye is tender, mildly garlicky and makes for some mighty fine eating.

For produce nerds like yours truly, it’s also an opportunity to eat in the moment because if you blink for too long, you’ll have to wait until next June.

Pasta is probably my favorite scape pesto companion, especially when tossed with a cup of cherry tomatoes. But during scape season, I use it as a sandwich spread, slather onto pizza dough or stir into boiled potatoes. Oh, and yes, steamed snap beans love to be tossed with scape pesto!

I’d be lying if I told you that scape pesto doesn’t give you garlic breath. It does. We live in socially distant times, so nobody may ever know.

Garlic Scape Pesto

Makes about ¾ cup

Ingredients:

1 cup garlic scapes (8 or 9 scapes, at least 6 inches long), top flowery part removed, cut into smaller pieces

½ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup unsalted walnuts, almonds, pistachios or pine nuts

¾ cup olive oil

¼ to ½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino cheese (optional)

¼ to ½ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Place the scapes and salt in the bowl of a food processor and whiz until well pulverized. Add the nuts and continue to process until the nuts are thoroughly ground, about 3 minutes; you may need to stop and scrape the sides of the bowl. (The more pulverized you can get the mixture, the smoother the pesto will be.)

Add the oil and process until blended. With a rubber spatula, transfer the pesto into a bowl. Stir in the cheese (if using) and the black pepper; taste for salt and add more as needed.

Keeps well in an airtight container in the refrigerator for about a week.

Note: For 1 pound cooked pasta, add about ½ cup pesto.