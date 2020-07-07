Stay-Put Cooking is a frequen kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

My friend Shelley gifted me a head of green cabbage from a recent farm stand visit. As soon as I felt it in my hands, heavy like a bowling ball, I knew two projects were in my near future: Some homemade kimchi (still in the works) and a batch of savory pancakes.

The iconic Japanese street food snack known as okonomiyaki is the inspiration, typically served with pork and Kewpie, the popular mayonnaise seasoned with rice vinegar. For my version, I let go of the pork and swapped out the mayo for a lighter soy-based sauce. Sometimes I top a short stack with a handful of seared shrimp, if I have them on hand, but usually I like them just as they are – sweet and crunchy from the motherlode of cabbage (5 cups!), which gets good and caramelized on the edges.

As you put together the batter, inevitably you will wonder how in the world these pancakes stick together. Although the batter may seem loose at first, the leavening power of eggs and baking powder creates structure when it hits the heat of the pan. They slightly puff and brown and life is good.

P.S. Even with 5 cups of cabbage, more than half of my edible green bowling ball remains. Cabbage is the gift that keeps on giving. There will be kimchi (stay tuned for that) and if I still have some left (likely), there will be vinegar slaw.

Green cabbage and scallion pancakes

Excerpted from "PNW Veg" by Kim O’Donnel.

Makes 9 to 11 pancakes.

Ingredients: Sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar (Plan B: apple cider vinegar)

1 tablespoon warm tap water

1 teaspoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

1 clove garlic, finely minced

Optional: ½ fresh chile pepper of choice, minced or 1 teaspoon gochujang (Korean chili paste)

Ingredients: Pancakes

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

5 cups finely chopped green cabbage (from about 1 pound)

¼ cup thinly sliced scallions

½ cup water

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

8 teaspoons neutral oil

4 teaspoons sesame oil

Directions:

Make the sauce: In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce, rice vinegar, water, sesame oil and sugar with a fork until the sugar dissolves. Add the garlic and chile pepper (if using). Set aside. The flavors deepen with time.

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar. Add the cabbage and scallions, stirring until well coated. Add the water and the eggs, stirring until the mixture is well combined.

Preheat the oven to 250 F.

Preheat a 6-inch nonstick skillet or a griddle for at least 3 minutes over medium heat. Use 1 teaspoon of the neutral oil and ½ teaspoon of the sesame oil per pancake. (If using a large griddle that accommodates several pancakes at a time, combine both oils in a small bowl and brush a little onto the surface before cooking.)

Using a 1/3-cup measuring cup, pour the batter into the skillet and gently push down on top with a spoon until it reaches a diameter of 4 to 5 inches. Cook for about 3 minutes on the first side, then turn and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes on the second side.

Keep the pancakes warm in the oven while you cook the rest. Serve with sauce, ladled on top.