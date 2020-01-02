If you’ve ever walked into a restaurant and felt as if you’ve entered a time warp, you’ve stumbled into Mod Betty’s passion — finding places virtually untouched by time.
Mod Betty, whose given name is Beth Lennon, is a writer, speaker and seeker of anything retro or vintage, or of anything which she says “has the soul’’ of vintage.
Under the banner of “Retro Roadmap,’’ she shares her finds with a waiting world, hungry, it seems, for a taste of the old days.
She’s scheduled to speak at a sold-out event at the Lititz Public Library this weekend, but she took some time recently to talk about what she sees as her mission.
Growing up in a New England home that was filled with “very Colonial, very brown antiques,’’ Lennon remembers the first time she laid eyes on a retro shiny diner. She was a teenager who had just gotten her license and began exploring on her own.
“I thought, ‘oooh that is fun,’ ’’ she remembers. “That was something I really grooved on.’’
That discovery, combined with her new mobility behind the wheel and an established love for photography, laid the foundation for what would become her life’s work.
She began photographing the cool places she found.
Life went on. She went to college and got a degree in art history.
“Nobody was beating down my door with a high-paying job,’’ she says. So she found work in retail management and, 10 years ago, started a blog about her vintage finds, most particularly diners.
“Then with the internet, it was so easy to get the word out,’’ she says. “I could save people the trouble of doing the research, and they could go and visit these diners.’’
“It was my way of improving the world in my humble one-woman way.’’
Ultimately, she realized she’d found her calling and made the decision to quit her full-time job.
She began writing travel guides for certain areas — her Retro Roadmaps. She’s written five in all (with the goal of covering every state in the country).
Her Retroroadmaps.com website is a treasure trove of vintage and retro finds.
Now based in Phoenixville (the town where the 1958 film “The Blob’’ was filmed — which has a lot to do with why she’s based in Phoenixville), Lennon surrounds herself with vintage finds, shiny finishes and bright colors.
“Our living room is lime green, our dining room is bright orange and our kitchen is bright yellow,’’ she says. “Bright colors make me happy. Luckily that’s something my husband and I have in common.”
Sometimes she writes in a small 1964 “canned ham’’ camper she keeps in the garage. “It’s the perfect place to get into that vintage headspace,’’ she says.
Her books are more like interactive journals than travel guides.
“I have a vast library of road trip guides, and they always seem to stay pristine on my shelf,’’ she says. “Sometimes there’s just too much information.
“My verbiage is very short in my books. I want people to go and have their own experiences. In my book, I always leave space for them to write about their experiences.”
Lennon is so passionate about sharing her finds for a very practical reason.
“I always try to remind people of the power you have. Where you spend your money and your time is an investment in the kind of world you want to live in,’’ she says.
“Go to the record store; don’t order it on Amazon. Get your burger at Neptune Diner, not McDonald’s. People don’t have to be passive participants in the retail experience.”
Last summer, Lennon had the chance to take the ultimate road trip on Route 66 — Chicago to Los Angeles — over 2,000 miles.
“I do my best thinking behind the wheel,’’ she says.
Seeing so much, watching so much fade away, Lennon began looking at her mission on a broader scale during that trip.
“Life is kind of like a road trip, figuring out where you want to go and what’s important to you. Get in your car and drive toward what you love.
“We all start out one place and end up in another. Life is the line between the two dots. My next book will be about a guide to figuring out your life.”
While she has no plans of giving up her quest for vintage finds, Lennon continues to “drive toward what she loves.’’
“I’ve been doing the Retro Roadmap for a long time, but the journey I’m taking now is mining the deeper journey of life,’’ she says. “It’s not as sound bitey and quick, but in writing these five guidebooks, it has given me the confidence to know I can do that too.
“Literally and figuratively, that’s the road I’m on.”