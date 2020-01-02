Mod Betty's nod to Lancaster's retro vibe

Mod Betty (aka Beth Lennon) will be speaking at the Lititz Public Library Saturday afternoon on “Must-See Roadside Attractions of Central PA.”

While the space for the program is full, (and she has no other speaking engagements scheduled), she shared a bit about what attractions she’ll discuss.

“Lancaster County has a number of fave stops of mine,’’ she says. “While I don’t want to give too many away, I’d say the Town Hall Restaurant in Blue Ball is one that exemplifies many of the things I look for when retro road mapping.’’

Just what does she look for?

“Places that have stood the test of time while retaining their authentic vintage charm, resisted the suggestion to update their look just to keep up with the times,’’ she says.

“I love to see old linoleum floors, formica countertops, authentic vintage signs, chrome pie cases, patterned restaurant china.’’

And Lancaster is also home to some of Lennon’s favorite shops with a vintage soul.

“I’m smitten with so many of the shops on the 300 block of North Queen Street area,’’ she says.

“My Aunt Debbie (a boutique that sells a charm bracelet inspired by Mod Betty), Space, Telltale Dress, Scarlet Willow. While none of these are true open-for-decades stores, they are what I call new places with old souls, selling items from various eras of the past, reimagining old things into new lives, and all run by some of the most friendly, wonderful nice people I have met on the road.”