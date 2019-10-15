Gordon Lightfoot has postponed his upcoming performance at the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.
Lightfoot's performnce, originally scheduled for Oct. 26, has been postponed until Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8 p.m.
The change is due to "unforeseen complications from a recent injury," according to a press release from the Appell Center. Lightfoot has been instructed to refrain from all travel, but is expected to make a full recovery, the release adds.
All current tickets will be honored at rescheduled date. Ticket-holders can complete exchange or refund requests by contacting the Appell Center Box Office at 717-846-1111 or in person at 50 N. George St. in York.
Lightfoot, 80, is often credited with helping define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and '70s. The Canadian singer's notable tracks include "Sundown," "If You Could Read My Mind" and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."
The musician famously heard a radio personality wrongly announce his death in 2010. When Lightfoot performed at Hershey Theatre in November 2018, he greeted the crowd with a quip about the ordeal: “I’m Gordon Lightfoot, and reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated."
