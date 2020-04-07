Need a pep in your step? So did we. So, we went on the hunt for good things to get excited about happening in the Lancaster County community. Here's what we found. Arch Street Center is still serving meals for those in need

Some churches and community organizations have made the difficult decision to cancel free meals for people in need in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Arch Street Center, however, is persevering.

Susan Lilly, executive director of the organization, posted a video to the center’s Facebook page on March 30 as she and her team prepared for the day’s community meal.

“We have to start usually 15 minutes early because folks are really lining up... We served about 265 people last week, which is a lot of need here in Lancaster County,” Lilly said in the video. The center is in need of beverages, disposable cutlery and napkins, the post reads. Those interested in donating can contact the center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 717-392-8526 or email smateria@archstreetcenter.org.

Route 66 donates food to LGH workers

Route 66, the Prince Street restaurant known for its burgers and fries, is closed for take-out. But, it’s still serving up tasty treats for a very deserving crew.

The restaurant shared an image on its Instagram last week of Lancaster General Health workers loading up a car full of donated burgers for frontline medical workers.

“Today we thought to do something simple in a way to send our thoughts,” the post reads. “We really hope this ends soon.”

Lancaster Cares

The Lancaster County Community Foundation and the United Way of Lancaster County have created the Lancaster Cares COVID-19 Response Fund, which is “hyper-focused on critical support for Lancaster County families including food, housing, and our community’s ability to respond rapidly to emerging needs,” according to a press release.

The organizations note that Lancaster Cares may be just the first step of a multi-phase approach to help the Lancastrians receive vital services and care. The Community Foundation made a lead gift of $250,000 to seed the effort. There’s also a crowdfunding effort at LancoCares.org, where individuals can make donations towards the effort.

Humankind donates water

Humankind, the bottled water company based in Manheim, is giving free bottled water to those in need and coupon codes for those who can afford to purchase it.

TJ Foltz, the company’s CEO, spoke in a video on the company’s Facebook page about the promotion.

“We sell Humankind Water, which is out there to benefit people who need water,” Foltz says in the video. “Little did we know, that we would be in a time that’s so unprecedented and so unexpected that our own fellow Americans would be in need of water.”

The promo code “HK15” gives a 15% discount on HumanKind’s website. Those who need water “HKFREEWATER” will deliver a case of water for free to those in dire need in a 50-mile radius of the company’s Manheim headquarters.

EnCourage Lancaster

EnCourage Lancaster is a new small business advocacy group made up of a local small business owners who want to help the city’s small business community cope with the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics on the EnCourage Lancaster site say that of Lancaster city’s 139 small businesses, 56% have ceased operations entirely; 81.3% report that their cash reserve will be gone within three months; more than 50% of these report this will occur within the very next month.

In partnership with ASSETS and the Community First Fund, the groups have teamed up on a fundraising effort to help small businesses through the difficult time.

Individuals and businesses alike are asked to donate to the fund, which will distribute grants and loans to small businesses in Lancaster city. As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe page organized by the group raised $3,150 of its $250,000 goal.

For more information or to donate, visit EnCourageLancaster.com.

Neighbors helping neighbors on Columbia Ave.

As spotted on Facebook, a kind neighbor on Columbia Avenue has put out a table of non-perishable goods and toilet paper for those in need. Jodi Reinhart posted the photo, advertising the set-up at 2531 Columbia Ave. She thanked her friend Georgine Cohan Wood for creating the accompanying sign, which reads “Give and receive generously.” See the Facebook post below.

Kegel's Produce donates fruit

Kenny Myers, the COO of Kegel's Produce, was driving through Lancaster city about three weeks ago when he saw a truck stop and hand out food to the homeless.

"I got thinking about it and I thought, wow, I can do something like that," he says.

The next day, he got a case of apples, a case of bananas and a case of oranges and dropped them off in Binns Park for people to take from freely. He did the same thing the following day.

There was some concern about crowding around the donated fruit, Myers says, so he then pivoted to dropping off fruit to friends and family unannounced with a note asking them to deliver it to people in need.

He's since put a temporary hold on fruit donations, as he says his business has not been immune to the economic downturn surrounding COVID-19, including layoffs and reduced hours. But, Myers says he's been finding other ways to help, including monetary donations to Lancaster General Hospital and community organizations.

He plans to reevaluate the fruit donations next month and asks anyone in need of fresh produce to reach out to him via the company's website, kegels.com.

"I'm here to help any way I can," Myers says.

Alpha Bravo Catering's food donations

Zach Kuhns, the owner of Manheim-based Alpha Bravo Catering, says he woke up on March 31 feeling like he needed to help the community.

He took $500 out of the catering business' account, purchased food from a supplier, and got to work making pasta with mozzarella cheese, salads and brownie bites.

His first round of meal donations was focused on frontline responders. Now, he and his team are serving families in need too, with a special focus on the elderly to help them stay at home. In the first five days, he says Alpha Bravo Catering served a total of 261 meals.

A crowdfunding campaign on the catering company's Facebook page raised over $1300, Kuhns says. He also received some donations in the form of supplies. He doesn't allow volunteers to prepare the food out of a concern for cleanliness and safety, but has accepted volunteer help in delivering the meals.

He says individuals, families or organizations in need can contact him via the company's Facebook page.

"We get tons of great feedback," Kuhns says. "Literally every day we get a phone call from somebody in tears just saying hey, I got a meal, you don't know what it meant to us.

T-Bay Pie Co. donates hand pies

Erin Schram, an owner of T-Bay Pie Co., has also pitched in to donating food to frontline workers.

T-Bay Pie Co. is an offshoot of Tacos del Soul, the rooftop taco stand on the roof of Tellus360 she operates with her husband. She sells hand pies in the colder months indoors in Tellus360.

She's still accepting orders for delivery on a limited basis, and asked her customers to donate money to go towards hand pies for frontline workers. Last week, she made 85 pies, splitting the savory treats between Lancaster EMS staff and the night shift emergency workers at Lancaster General Hospital.

"The reason I chose to do the overnight staff was because growing up my mom was an overnight nurse... I know they get neglected sometimes," Schram says.

"I definitely appreciate them all," she adds.

