We need good news more than ever these days.

It turns out that many LNP | LancasterOnline readers feel the same way. On April 7, we shared a roundup of inspiring news items from around the county. It was one of the most-read stories on the website that day.

So, by popular demand, here’s another gathering of goodness to smile about.

Teddy spotting

In the April 14 edition of our new weekly Parenting page (which temporarily takes the place of Schools), we ran a package about children and parents embarking on Teddy Bear Hunts around their neighborhoods. The most common place to find them is propped in windows, but here in Lancaster County, folks get creative.

After we ran the teddy bear package, we heard from readers around the county who had displayed bears for their neighborhood’s little ones. Lorraine Kennedy sent an email sharing that her father, Walter H. Jack, 83, had affixed a teddy bear with strings on the front porch of his West Lampeter Township home after learning about the hunts. The bear is accompanied by a sign that reads “Smile, Jesus still loves you.”

There’s a personal connection that that particular teddy bear, too.

“To say that my late mother loved teddy bears would be an understatement,” Kennedy wrote in an email. “This bear was one of her favorites and sat on their bed for many, many years!”

We also received a call from Eunice Leaman, of Holtwood, who has a 5-foot teddy bear at the foot of her driveway. She rotates between two signs she has the bear “hold”: “There is hope” and “Grin and bear it.”) The bear was a gift from her grandchildren to her late husband, Emmett Leaman Sr.

She put up the bear as a way to brighten her neighbors’ spirits, and only learned of the teddy bear hunts afterward. So far, she’s received the reaction she hoped for.

“They throw up their hands and give me the thumbs up,” she says of passersby.

Healthy Columbia Crisis Meals

On March 17, CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health created the Healthy Columbia Crisis Meals initiative with the mission of providing Columbia residents with at least one healthy meal each day. The initiative began with a goal of providing meals to 100 individuals then expanded to 150. On April 17, the initiative expanded yet again, providing meal sets for 200 individuals once a week. Each meal set includes five meals, fruit and snacks per household member. To donate or find out more about the initiative, visit bit.ly/ColumbiaCrisisMeals.

Cookies Against Covid

Allana Hayden, 17, of Lititz, was stumped on how she could complete her Gold Award — a big stepping stone in the Girl Scouts program with a focus on giving back to the community. She’s a member of Girl Scout Troop 70101 in Manheim.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s been inspired by frontline workers. That could be because both her sisters work in health care. One is a nurse in California; the other works for the Lititz Ambulance.

“My mom keeps the news on a lot, and I saw how hard these people were working for us, and I really wanted to help out,” Hayden says.

So, she got a golden idea: Collect donations, buy cookies through the Girl Scouts program, and deliver them to frontline staff who could use a pick-me-up. Hayden named the project Cookies Against Covid, and so far, she’s raised more than $1,300 and donated more than 330 boxes to medical staff and other frontline workers, like pharmacists and postal workers.

She still has some hours to go before her Gold Award is complete. Those who wish to donate can do so via PayPal (CookiesAgainstCovid@aol.com) or Venmo (@CookiesAgainstCovid).

She says the recipients of the cookies were pleased.

“They seemed really happy,” Hayden says.

East Lampeter Porch Parade

The Lafayette Volunteer Fire Company hosted a Porch Parade on April 18 to rally East Lampeter Township residents in a public display of community support.

The fire engines and trucks flashed their lights and sirens as they rolled through the township. Residents were asked to step outside on their porch or lawn — while still practicing social distancing from their neighbors — and were encouraged to hold handmade signs or wave flags as the fire vehicles passed.

The Lafayette Fire Company is an all-volunteer department that was founded in 1943. It is one of four fire companies in East Lampeter Township.

See photos from the Porch Parade here.

YTI campuses donate PPE

The YTI Career Institute, which has technical schools in Lancaster, York and Altoona, donated personal protective equipment from its dental medical and veterinary programs to local hospitals, including Lancaster General Hospital and WellSpan. It also donated foot from YTI’s School of Culinary Arts to the York County Food Bank, a spokesperson said.

The Kabab Station donates meals to immigrants

The Kabab Station, a Middle Eastern restaurant in Lancaster city, donated 50 Halal meals to local refugees and immigrants, Church World Services said in an email newsletter. The Church World Services team delivered the meals while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“Lancaster is truly a more welcoming place because of local partnerships like these,” the email read. “We are stronger together!”

Baby boom at Amish Farm and House

What puts a smile on your face more than adorable baby animals?

The Amish Farm and House shared some very happy news in a recent email newsletter.

“On Good Friday, we walked into the barn to find two lambs,” the newsletter reads. “We named them Cadbury and Hershey. When we woke up on Easter Sunday, there were two more lambs! We named them Lilly and Lent.”

Perfectly sweet names for some sweet creatures, if you ask us.

The Amish Farm and House also shared a brief video of Lilly and Lent with their mom, Louise. The newborn lambs are still getting used to the world, exploring their families pen with “aww-worthy” wobbly legs.

Jamie Burkhart, an employee at the farm and museum, shared images with LNP | LancasterOnline of a sign on the property’s front lawn. “Whether you’re Amish or English, we are all in this together,” the sign reads.

The Amish Farm and House is well known for its goat yoga sessions, during which guests can do yoga as baby goats frolic around (and sometimes on top of) them. Burkhart said the staff expects baby goats to arrive in a few weeks.

Oola Bowls donates meals to hospital workers

Oola Bowls, the acai bowl company that sells fruity treats at Central Market, Lancaster Marketplace and the Market at Wilbur, has coordinated several acai bowl donations for frontline workers over the past month.

When customers order acai bowls, which they can pick up contact-free at various locations, they have an option to “donate a bowl.” Oola Bowls then crowdsourced suggestions for groups and hospital teams deserving of the donations, and to-date has made four different coordinated drop-offs. The recipients include the Lancaster General Hospital’s emergency department, community testing site workers and respiratory therapists, and the WellSpan Health Emergency Room.

Express Employment Professionals

The Lancaster office of recruitment and staffing company Express Employment Professionals is helping to feed local people in need.

“We have seen the direct impact that Covid-19 has had on local families,” Zachary and Nicole Kraehmer, owners and operators of the Lancaster Express office, said in press release. “It’s difficult to see so many hard-working individuals have a job one day and the next be wondering where their food will come from.”

The recruitment and staffing company will donate $.20 for every hour that an Express Associate works at one of its clients during the weeks of April 20 and April 27 to Blessings of Hope, a local nonprofit with the mission of feeding people in need.

Willow Valley residents donate to staff

After Willow Valley Communities residents requested a way to help employees suffering from financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retirement community created a Team Member Emergency Fund.

Residents donated 360 checks totaling $93,181 that will be distributed to team members in need after an application process, according to a newsletter from the community.

“Thank you for your heartfelt, generous contributions,” Dennis Griest, president and chief financial officer of Willow Valley Communities, said in the newsletter.

