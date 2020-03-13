Concern over the new coronavirus is causing religious organizations to alter schedules. Most churches are heeding Gov. Tom Wolf’s request that organizations suspend all gatherings of more than 250 people. Houses of worship are asking members to follow services online. This is a partial list that was compiled Friday prior to deadline.

• On Thursday, the Lancaster Family YMCA announced the cancellation of the annual YMCA Good Friday Breakfast scheduled for April 10. The Rev. Gerald Simmons, pastor at Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, was the scheduled to offer the sermon. This is believed to be the first time the event has been canceled since it began in 1954.

• Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren announced a temporary suspension of all church-sponsored events including worship services.

• The Lancaster Interfaith Coalition’s local pilgrimage of diverse religious sites, scheduled to begin this weekend and run through April 4, has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set.

• The Interfaith Immigration Advocacy Fellowship, which had planned a 24-hour vigil beginning at noon Thursday to welcome and support immigrants, has been postponed until a later date.

• Lancaster Theological Seminary has announced two schedule changes. Professor Julia O’Brien’s talk “Women Who Speak for God: Females Among the Prophets” has been rescheduled to June 2. A new date will be announced at a later date for Liz Fulmer’s concert “Singing our lives: From Joni to Gaga,” that had been scheduled for March 22.

• Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., has canceled the spiritual renewal event, “Seeking First the Kingdom,” that was scheduled for March 21-22. The tentatively rescheduled date is March 2021.

• The Central PA Handbell Festival and Workshop, scheduled for this weekend at Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, Jonestown, has been canceled. The Festival Board will be meeting to assess the situation and come up with a plan going forward.

• The Hershey Area Ministerium, an ecumenical collective of churches in the Hershey area, has canceled its series of weekly worship services during Lent in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Services had been scheduled on Wednesdays through April 8.

• The Parish Resource Center has canceled Wednesday’s Evening Candlelight Yoga, and has postponed three other events. “The Path Between Us,” program featuring Suzanne Stabile, has been moved to Aug. 28-29; Immigration 101 has been postponed until June 7; and “Welcoming Children with Special Needs” has been moved to Oct. 5.

• The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, has suspended all onsite church activities for 14 days.

• LCBC Church, with a membership of 17,000, has suspended onsite services this weekend at all 14 locations throughout Pennsylvania.

• Victory Church has suspended onsite services at its six campuses this weekend and the weekend of March 21-22.

• Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, has canceled all sessions for the month of March.

• Highland Presbyterian Church has postponed its Senior Life Institute program, scheduled from late April to mid-May, until the fall.

• Bishop Ronald W. Gainer, in union with the Bishops of Pennsylvania, has dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Harrisburg from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. Those still wishing to attend Mass are welcome, but are asked to be careful in their contact with others. The Diocese advises those who are currently ill, the elderly and those with a compromised immune system to remain at home.