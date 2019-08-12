The Goo Goo Dolls will return to Hershey this fall.
The band, known for hits like "Iris" and "Slide," will bring its "Miracle Pill Tour" to Hershey Theatre on Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. Philly punk rockers Beach Slang will open the show.
Tickets are $42.35 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. They will be available at the Giant Center Box Office, as the Hershey Theatre Box Office is closed through Aug. 18, as well as online at hersheyentertainment.com or ticketmaster.com.
The tour is in support of the Goo Goo Dolls' upcoming album "Miracle Pill," due out Sept. 13.
LNP spoke to Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik in 2015 about his battle with alcoholism and his decision to get sober.
“It really broke me down, to the point where I was, I’m not ashamed to say it, I was in tears,” Rzeznik said. “Like, I don’t want to do this, but I can’t stop. I had tried 45 to 50 times to get sober before. It’s like, you’re not done until you’re done. And I’m lucky, because I got done before I died.”
Also in 2015, LNP spoke to Beach Slang frontman James Alex.