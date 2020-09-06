Two golf groups from Traditions of America at Lititz, a 55-and-over retirement community, raised more than $1,600 in a cash food drive and raffle in August to benefit the Lititz Warwick Community Chest. The drive was organized by Joe Mika.

In addition to monetary donations, 17 local businesses contributed 21 gift certificates or gift baskets for a raffle. Participating businesses were: Overlook Golf Course and golf instructor Chris Conklin, Reflections Restaurant, La Piazza, Riptide, The Sandwich Factory Sports Lounge, Philly Pretzel Factory, Caruso’s (of Neffsville), KisselCleaners, Scooters, Greco’s Homemade Ice Cream, Isaac’s, Holiday Hair, Knight & Day Diner, Traditions of America, and the General Sutter Inn and Bulls Head Public House.

The contribution was presented to the Lititz Warwick Community Chest on Thursday morning.