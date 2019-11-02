During Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, the congregation at East Cocalico Church of the Brethren, 4 Bunker Hill Road, Reamstown, will dedicate an elevator at the church. Exiting the elevator are, from left, Betty Hess, B.J. Stoltzfus, Ron Kreider and Kim Brown. The church, which was planted by Ephrata Church of the Brethren in 1991, has long recognized the need for an elevator to enable people to access the sanctuary from the downstairs classrooms and fellowship hall. Total price for the project was $228,000.
Going Up: Making East Cocalico Church of the Brethren more accessible
