While the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire plays host to dozens of characters every weekend, only one among them can turn the bravest of knights and the fairest of ladies into shrinking violets.

You may know her name – Queen Elizabeth I, defender of the faith, monarch of England and France. Twice weekly between August and October, from 10:45 a.m. to roughly 8:30 p.m., it can be said that there is no bigger star among the Shire than Her Majesty.

On Labor Day, the third and last day of “Heroes Chivalry” weekend, I set out to shadow the Queen and perhaps even meet Jules Schrader, the actor who portrays her.

After the Queen’s formal homecoming in 2019 after several years off and a greatly undersized 2020 season due to COVID-19 protocols, the 2021 season feels like a true return. As usual, the season’s storyline contains bits of history blended with a hearty imagination. It’s 1585, and Sir Walter Raleigh has made the Mount Hope Shire a prosperous trade port, while certain foes pop up to occupy the land, or worse, take it for themselves through some inspired treachery.

In the midst of high drama and intrigue, what is a Queen to do? Well, after the opening of the gates and a traditional Queen’s Court on the Globe stage to set the scene, the Queen partakes in one of her favorite activities – a good old-fashioned walkabout amongst the tradespeople and commoners.

The Queen and her court were on the hunt for a tiny hat for Master of Revels, John Hopgrove. And not just any tiny hat, but one that would fit under his already-small green cap.

“We visit the merchants as much as we can and participate in their growth as much as we can,” explained Her Highness, flanked by guards and ladies in waiting. “And later, we’ll have a picnic where we tell jests and play silly games. ‘Tis a marvelous time.”

Just then, a child whom the Queen referred to as Lady Evelyn approached, nervous, but with purpose.

“That is an adorable dress!” The Queen proclaimed. “My dear, we are being interviewed by a marvelous person of press.”

“Do you like my dress? My mom made it,” Lady Evelyn proclaimed, beaming ear to ear.

“I love it, my dear,” The Queen replied, approvingly.

Scenes like these played out dozens of times over the course of the day. Across the acres of the Mount Hope Shire, if you happen to position yourself just right as the Queen’s Guard comes hither, you can see dozens of princesses, duchesses and mini-queens waiting for the Queen to shine her light on them for a minute or two.

Behind the crown

It wasn’t until hours later, away from the many hundreds of people on the festival grounds, that I would formally meet Schrader, the actor portraying Queen Elizabeth this season at the Faire.

“All of the people that come up to the Queen, are very excited to see the Queen,” says Schrader, still in Queen garb in the staff common area at the Faire. “I literally suck all that energy in, and then I get to just have it in me. So, if the audiences are excited, I have no trouble being excited.”

Schrader has served in a variety of roles at the Faire since 2014, when she debuted as a French madrigal singer, responsible for 20% of a five-part harmony group.

“I was not super well musically trained, but boy, did I learn it quick,” Schrader says. “This place feels like going to grad school almost, because you learn a lot of skills really fast.”

Those skills would later lead to other roles, including singing with the Sirens in Hart Inn and, most recently, as a forgetful, mandolin-playing Scottish musician named Mags Cockburn.

Before Schrader, Mary Huff portrayed Queen Elizabeth in the 2019 and 2020 seasons and is this year playing retired pirate Tink Ballaster.

“Mary, she's really wonderful, she got to be Elizabeth as a princess being coronated into the queen,” Schrader says. “She is a very sweet woman and just emanates kindness, I learned a lot from watching her. Queen Elizabeth historically was very vain and liked making dirty jokes and hanging out with the guys. She was very much a woman of all types of people. So, it's really fun to pull from all the past queens. The plot of the day doesn't necessarily revolve around me, which is wonderful, so I get to enjoy the day.”

Candace Smith, director of communications at Mount Hope and a three-decade veteran behind the scenes at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, says there are essentially two things that they look for in a Queen.

“She really has to be approachable,” Smith explains. “She's kind of intimidating with the big dress and the sparkles and the court and all of that, but she has to be able to project that availability to have people approach her. And with that said, on the opposite side of the spectrum, when the time comes in a show where she has to be the monarch and put her foot down, to be able to flip the switch and become that, that's really important.”

Embracing the fantasy

Throughout the day, Schrader portrayed those characteristics and more for anyone who crossed her path. The Ren Faire deploys the delicate art of kayfabe, wherein the actors and the audience are aware of the fantasy elements of the day and partake in it with zeal regardless, or perhaps even more so. Even I, a mere chronicler of the news, would become downright giddy when the Queen would call my name out in passing, usually accompanied with a smile and wave.

“Wow, the Queen remembers me!” I would think, before remembering why I was there in the first place.

And isn’t that the best-case scenario of a trip to the Renaissance Faire? To spend a few hours in a version of reality where there are clear-cut heroes and villains, where every single person plays a small part in creating a Shire worth existing in?

“Sometimes people are not as excited to see you, and kids can be really shy, so the idea of less is more comes into play,” Schrader says, just a few minutes before fading back into being The Queen. “My off job is working at Starbucks, so when someone is having a bad day, it's hard not to match their energy. And working in customer service, matching energy just comes naturally.”

Monarchs rise and monarchs fall, and similarly, actors come and go at the Ren Faire. But there is one constant rallying cry that you’ll hear more often than not, and one that only grows more thunderous as the day continues.

“God save the Queen!”