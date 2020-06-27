Luna the sheep was going to be killed after she delivered two stillborn babies at an animal auction.

Nan and Kevin are goats that didn’t meet show standards because they have extra teats.

They now have a home at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, where they star as the surprise guests in video meetings around the world.

They’re part of Goat 2 Meeting, a service launched by a California animal rescue group just as a lot of workplaces moved remote to slow the spread of COVID-19. Word spread about the service and the farm later turned to more animal rescue groups, including Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, to keep up.

For more than a month, the rescued animals have been in demand. Seven days a week, their schedules are filled with hours of appearances.

Sarah Salluzo, executive director of the nonprofit, recalls an early video meeting when she saw the scope of the interest. The call came from New Zealand.

“This is so cool,” she says. “We’ve talked to people all over the globe and that is really exciting to me to share the work that we’re doing here.”

Goat 2 Meeting

Sweet Farm, an animal sanctuary in the San Francisco area, launched the video conference cameo service in March. As story went viral, Sweet Farm recruited other rescue groups to put their animals on screen. In the middle of April, one of the recruits, Woodstock Farm Sanctuary in New York, asked if Lancaster Farm Sanctuary wanted join.

Lancaster’s farm sanctuary has grown since Salluzzo and Jonina Turzi opened the nonprofit in 2017 near Elizabethtown. It now is home to about 50 rescued cows, pigs, chickens, goats, ducks, sheep and turkeys.

Because of COVID-19, community events on the farm, like tours, yoga with the animals and a fundraising gala, were canceled. Usually about 30 volunteers lend a hand every week to care for the animals. During the shutdown, volunteers were asked to stay home, leaving all of the work for Jonina and Sarah. The couple was also prepping to move to a bigger farm a few miles away.

They still signed on to add video chats to their to-do lists.

Cameos and tours

Since the end of April, the animals at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary have been booked. Every 30 minutes for six hours a day, either Jonina or Sarah handled video chat duty.

As they slowly opened the sanctuary to volunteers, helpers stepped in to handle weekend calls.

Meetings range from a 10-minute corporate cameo (a $100 donation) to a 25-minute tour of the farm (a $250 donation). Weekdays are filled with corporate calls, Salluzzo says. Weekends are booked with family chats and birthday parties.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sometimes, the calendar will say, “’This is a surprise for my coworkers,’” she says. “’Come in at 9:02 and see if anyone notices.’”

Just about every surprise call has been a hit. There was one time, however, when a coworker didn’t have time for a surprise, Salluzzo says.

Most of the time, people don’t want a surprise cameo from an animal. Instead, they ask for a tour and want to learn about the work of rescuing farm animals.

Lambs, goats and pigs

While program is called Goat2Meeting (as a riff on GoToMeeting), Orville the lamb is one the breakout star of these chats. He came to the farm because he had a twisted leg and wasn’t thriving.

“People go crazy when we show him,” Salluzzo says.

Baby goats Kevin and Nan are playful and popular.

“Most of the time that we visit with the pigs they’re sleeping but people still love to see them,” she says.

Shelby the pig was found at the side of the road. Charlotte and Willa were rescued from a small shed with no access to outdoors.

And while Sarah and Jonina think their rescued chickens are exciting, usually people on the other side of the chat usually don’t want to see birds.

Picking up a few lessons

Most of the callers live in cities like New York and Los Angeles, who also appreciate seeing something other than a cityscape, Salluzo says.

Beth Ann Warren, who lives near Portland, Ore. was on a family video chat a few weeks ago when an extra screen popped up. The family got a tour of the farm and a chance to meet the goats and chickens.

“Amazing,” Warren says.

Last month, students in the health and aging course in UC Berkeley’s Master of Social Work program took a virtual trip to the farm sanctuary.

“Students shared that they picked up on more than a few lessons from their animal hosts,” wrote director of field education Greg Merrill on Instagram. “including skills around fostering a nonjudgmental and loving state of mind, and the importance of keeping families together. Yes!”

To keep up with the calls, the sanctuary founders added a hotspot and phone battery pack to the tool kit needed to run an animal rescue. They’ve also had to learn how each video chat program works.

Money from the meetings will go back to the sanctuary, possibly to make some changes at the new property, Salluzzo says.