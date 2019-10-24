More than 200 elaborately carved and lighted jack-o-lanterns await visitors to Hershey Gardens’ annual Pumpkin Glow, which continues Friday and Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The event welcomes children (12 and under) to trick-or-treat along a winding path through the gardens, led by the glowing pumpkins, many of which are displayed by theme. Costumes are encouraged, and flashlights recommended.

This year’s family-friendly event includes a variety of new features, including the Creepy Creature Gallery, with predatory animals and insect-eating plants.

An albino corn snake, tarantulas, scorpions, cockroaches, Venus fly traps and more await visitors.

(And while there will be creepy crawlers, please note that the butterfly atrium will be closed during this event.)

Celebrity pumpkin carver Danny Kissel, who was featured on two episodes of Food Network's “Halloween Wars,’’ will be onset demonstrating his carving techniques.

Admission is $13.50 for ages 13 and up, $12.50 for seniors 62 and over, $9.50 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and under.

For more information, call 717-534-3492 or visit hersheygardens.org.