He's at it again.

YouTuber Mark Rober created a version 2.0 of his glitter bomb package that records porch thieves, sprays them with fine glitter and even hits them with a potent fart spray.

Last year, around the same time, Rober introduced his first iteration of the glitter bomb. That video has more than 77 million views.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The former NASA engineer said Kevin McCallister from Home Alone was his inspiration for creating the contraption. So this time around, Macaulay Culkin joined him for the video. Watch below.