Randy Ressler USPS 4.jpg
Buy Now

Randy Ressler of the USPS, delivers packages in the Valleybrook neighborhood of Manheim Township on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

He's at it again.

YouTuber Mark Rober created a version 2.0 of his glitter bomb package that records porch thieves, sprays them with fine glitter and even hits them with a potent fart spray.

Last year, around the same time, Rober introduced his first iteration of the glitter bomb. That video has more than 77 million views.

The former NASA engineer said Kevin McCallister from Home Alone was his inspiration for creating the contraption. So this time around, Macaulay Culkin joined him for the video. Watch below.