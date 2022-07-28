Directors for the previously announced inaugural Gleaners Film Festival have unveiled the festival's lineup ahead of tickets going on sale on Friday, August 12.

Gleaners Film Festival will run from Thursday, Sept. 22 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Festival organizers Jeremy Moss and Sonia Misra had previously announced the appearances of the filmmakers John Waters and Roger Beebe, who will open and close the festival, respectively.

Each of the festival's programs are free of charge to the public, with the exception of John Waters' one man show "False Negative" on Friday, Sept. 23. Read below for the full list of participating films and filmmakers. For further descriptions of the films, visit gleaners.site/program.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

6:30 p.m.: Opening Feature - "Pink Flamingos (1972) at the Winter Visual Arts Center.

8:30 p.m.: Installations and opening reception featuring works by Tiona Nekkia McClodden and Africanus Okokon at the Winter Visual Arts Center.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

10:30 a.m.: Short films of Jack Smith, "I Was a Male Yvonne de Carlo" (1967) and "Flaming Creatures" (1962) at Winter Visual Arts Center.

1 p.m.: Contemporary short films featuring works by Jess X. Snow, Margaret Rorison and more at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse.

3:30 p.m.: The films of London-based filmmaker Morgan Quaintance at Winter Visual Arts Center.

7:30 p.m.: "False Negative: An Evening with John Waters" at the Barshinger Center for the Arts.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

10:30 a.m.: Local shorts, featuring Lancaster filmmakers Madeline Anderson and James Hollenbaugh, as well as participants in the "New Gleaners" documentary workshop, at Winter Visual Arts Center.

1 p.m.: "City Portraits" featuring "H-E-L-L-O" (2014) and "Reading 1974: Portrait of a City" at Winter Visual Arts Center.

3:30 p.m.: The films of Ghaniaian-American director Akosua Adoma Owusu at Winter Visual Arts Center.

7:30 p.m.: "Roger Beebe - Films for 1-8 Projectors" presentation at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse.

8:30 p.m.: Closing party at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

For more information, visit gleaners.site.