The voice behind hits such as "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "Best Thing to Ever Happen to Me" is coming to Lancaster this fall.

American Music Theatre announced this morning that Gladys Knight will be performing on Thursday, September 3. Tickets range from $79 to $99 and will go on sale on Friday, March 28.

Currently, all shows at American Music Theatre through May 17 have been postponed due to health concerns stemming from coronavirus. Check here for updated information leading up to the concert.