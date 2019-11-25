What is Lancaster County cooking for Thanksgiving?
We asked people throughout the county about their favorite Thanksgiving foods. There’s no surprise that many picked potatoes.
A few even shared recipes, so you can start a new Thanksgiving tradition.
Liz Zorzopian, capital campaign associate at Fulton Theatre.
Sweet potato crumble
“My aunt makes a sweet potato crumble. I always look forward to that. It has sweet potatoes, brown sugar and oats on top. It’s really delicious. It’s really decadent and almost like sweet potato pie. It’s also gluten-free.”
Mike Sarbaugh, a Donegal High School graduate who is now the third-base coach for the Cleveland Indians.
Stuffing
“I don’t know if you’re supposed to do this, but when you stuff the turkey with it, it has a different taste. … I love the smell of it, waking up in the morning.”
John Tintera, Student Government Association president at Millersville University.
Applesauce
“My favorite Thanksgiving food is homemade applesauce. … It offers something sweet and refreshing to a very heavy meal.”
Homeade applesauce
Ingredients:
6 pounds apples (mixed Macintosh and Cortland)
Directions:
Wash apples.
Cut apples into quarters.
Snip off ends of quartered slices. Do not core.
Place in large pot with 1/2 cup of water.
Simmer 20-30 minutes until apples are soft.
Place lid on pot and wait for 15-20 minutes.
Press through applesauce colander.
Add sugar only if necessary.
Enjoy warm or cold.
Josh Enck, president/CCO, Sight & Sound Theatre.
Green bean casserole with crunchy fried onion topping
“It’s the only way to eat green beans.”
Lloyd Smucker, congressman.
Baked corn
It’s “delicious.” Smucker’s wife, Cindy, shared her recipe.
Baked corn
Serves four
Ingredients:
2 cups corn, fresh, frozen or canned
2 tablespoons fat
1 1/2 tablespoons flour
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 eggs
1/2 cup buttered crumbs
Directions:
Melt the fat and add the flour.
Add milk gradually and bring to the boiling point, stirring constantly.
Add corn, sugar, salt and pepper and heat thoroughly.
Remove from heat and add beaten eggs.
Pour in a greased baking dish and sprinkle with buttered crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until corn is firm.
Steve Palmer, owner, Rock Candy.
Sausage and apple stuffing
“I wanted a change of pace in the stuffing department and found an excellent recipe. This stuffing is made as a separate casserole-type dish with Martin’s potato stuffing, country sausage, Granny Smith apples, and sauteed walnuts. It really adds a different dimension to more traditional stuffing. Super hearty and delicious, it has become a crowd favorite. I will never be able to serve our Thanksgiving meal without it again.”
Rachel Pfennig Hales, client and community development manager, Rock Lititz
Mashed potatoes (and tofurkey)
“I’ve been a vegetarian for over a decade, so no turkey here. Best part of Thanksgiving? So many delicious sides to fill your plate, you don’t even miss the meat! But, come on, you need to at least have mashed potatoes to pair with all the yummy veggies.”
Lisa Hall, group sales manager, Fulton Theatre.
Mashed potatoes, made with as much butter as possible, a little bit of cream, seasoned with salt and pepper
“You can’t have turkey without mashed potatoes. I live a very low-carb lifestyle. Thanksgiving is my big cheat day. Give me all the carbs.”
Brandon Talley, actor, currently playing Joseph in Sight & Sound Theatre’s “Miracle of Christmas.”
Mom’s sweet potato casserole with pecans and brown sugar on top
“This particular dish reminds me of my home down south and Thanksgivings growing up. Plus, it satisfies my crazy sweet tooth.”
Felicia Brown-Haywood, chief diversity officer, Millersville University.
Baked potato salad
“This is one of my favorite recipes because it is a foundational dish that has been a part of our Thanksgiving dinner gatherings for generations. As far back as I can remember potato salad has been a popular side dish. Serving the original cold potato salad dish was a tradition of my grandmother. It is a tradition of my mother, who is 97 and still makes cold potato salad.
“The baked potato salad is a spin off that family tradition which allowed us to create a new family tradition by honoring the original family tradition.”
Baked Potato Salad
Ingredients:
- 4 1/2 cups potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 4 slices bacon
- 1 cup cubed cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup of sliced black olives, drained (optional)
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- Ground black pepper to taste
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
Directions:
Place the potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain thoroughly.
Meanwhile, place the bacon in a large, deep skillet, and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate, then crumble. Set the bacon aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.
Combine the potatoes, cheddar cheese and onion in a large bowl. Stir in the mayonnaise, salt, celery seed and black pepper. Transfer the mixture into the prepared baking dish, and sprinkle with bacon and sliced black olives.
Bake in the preheated oven until the potatoes are browned and the cheese is melted, about 45 minutes.
Matt Neff, CEO, Sight & Sound Theatre.
Mom’s vanilla pie made from scratch
“The smell and the taste fill you with gratitude for the warmth of family and home.”
Bethany Siegrist, actor, currently playing Mary in Sight & Sound Theatre’s “Miracle of Christmas.”
Mom’s pumpkin pie with homemade whipped cream
“My whole family is in Colorado and I haven’t been home for Thanksgiving in almost 10 years. It’s special to make this and think of family.”
Emma Knight, junior at Elizabethtown College.
Cranberry sauce
“It is something I make every year and it gives me the opportunity to spend time with family while still helping out with cooking the Thanksgiving feast.”
Megan White, senior at Elizabethtown College.
Dad’s mashed potatoes with a thick coating of cheese and bacon on top
“These potatoes have become a staple to the Thanksgiving celebration, and for me, they are the only potato dish I will eat.
“As an Irish girl who doesn’t like potatoes, my dad was able to find the one way to make them so I can enjoy them, too. He hand-mashes the potatoes and bakes the cheese right on top so it melts in. This dish is a lot of work for him because of how many people come to our Thanksgiving dinner, but everyone devours them in minutes and continues to rave about them the rest of the evening.”
Tara Moore, professor in Elizabethtown College’s English department.
Cranberry orange relish
“I prefer all the vegetables and fruits of the meal to the turkey. My grandfather made this relish during our Thanksgivings in the 1980s and 1990s, and now I make it with my daughters. It brings a splash of Vitamin C and warm, childhood memories to the table.
Poppop’s Cranberry Orange Relish
- 2 cups sugar
- 4 cups (1 bag) fresh cranberries
- 1 orange (remove seeds)
Wash berries. Grind berries and orange (peel and all) in a grinder or blender. Add sugar.