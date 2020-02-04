Taste of Success file photo
In this file photo from 2018, these dishes were made by students at the Lancaster Career & Technology Center's culinary program in Mount Joy for the Taste of Success fundraiser for New Choices Career Development Program. The annual event returns next month at the Emerald Foundation on Oregon Pike.

 LNP File photo

Don’t let this week’s somewhat moderate temperatures or optimistic groundhog weather predictions fool you: It’s still technically winter until mid-March.

But with winter comes lots of winter food tasting events, many of which are fundraisers for local nonprofits or civic organizations.

Here’s a winter sampler of events coming up around Lancaster County.

12TH ANNUAL TASTE OF WESTERN LANCASTER COUNTY

What: Samples from restaurants and other food and beverage businesses of the Elizabethtown area are served. Live music will be presented throughout the evening.

• When: 4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

• Where: All three floors of Elizabethtown Public Library, 10 S. Market St., Elizabethtown.

• Benefits: The Elizabethtown library and the community service programs of the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown.

• Tickets: Online, $35 each, plus a processing fee, available at bit.ly/WesternLancoTix2020, or $40 each when bought at the library’s Elizabethtown Coffee Co. This event usually sells out in advance.

• Information: etownpubliclibrary.org.

Taste the World Central Market 2019
In this file photo from 2019, Taste the World visited Lancaster Central Market. The tasting tour of samples from 12 market stands is set for Saturday, Feb. 29, this year.

 ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent

TASTE THE WORLD’S CENTRAL MARKET BREAKFAST TOUR

 What: A “passport” ticket that entitles morning diners to samples from 12 different market stands.

• When: 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

• Where: Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market St.

• Benefits: The Central Market Trust. The tour is organized by Taste the World, a local food tour company that offers walking-and-sampling tours of Lancaster’s multicultural restaurant scene the second Friday of each month May through October.

• Tickets: A limited number of $17 tickets are available; after those are sold, tickets will be $20. Tickets are nonrefundable, and any not redeemed by 8 a.m. Feb. 29 will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Information: For a list of stands on the market tour and to order tickets, visit tastecentralmarket.com.

6TH ANNUAL ART + COFFEE CRAWL FEATURING SWEETS & TREATS

• What: Local coffee roasters, confectioners and pastry shops are serving coffee and samples of sweet snacks at Lancaster City Art Galleries & Museums member galleries.

• Details: Organized by Lancaster City Art Galleries & Museums and Lancaster Galleries, the event is designed to bring people into the city’s art galleries and to showcase food and coffee produced by local businesses.

• When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

• Where: Art galleries around Lancaster city.

• Admission: Free.

• For a list of galleries, which will be updated throughout the week, visit the event page on Facebook, bit.ly/ArtCoffeeCrawl6.

CHILI COOK-OFF, PART OF 15TH ANNUAL LITITZ FIRE & ICE FESTIVAL

• What: Local chefs cook chili; those attending sample the chili and vote with donations to various charitable organizations with whom the chefs partner. The event includes an indoor carnival, food, activities, games and face painting.

• When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

• Where: Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz.

• Admission: Buttons are required for the cook-off and are available at Bombergers and at the Lititz locations of Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods and Dosie Dough. Adults, $10; children under 12, $5 if they want to sample chili. You can buy a ticket online, which includes a processing fee, to exchange for a button: bit.ly/LititzChili2020.

• Festival: Lititz Fire & Ice, featuring ice sculptures, live ice carving and light and pyrotechnic displays, food, live music and more; runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, on Broad and Main streets, Lititz.

• Other food: More than 35 food trucks and other vendors will be serving a variety of food from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday around downtown Lititz, on Broad Street and Main Street, and in the Wilbur Chocolate parking lot; visit lititzfireandice.com/food for information.

• General information: lititzfireandice.com.

LANCASTER CITY RESTAURANT WEEK

• What: Dozens of eateries offer meal packages at $10, $20, $30 and $40 price points. The event promotes Lancaster city’s restaurants.

• When: Monday, March 2, through Sunday, March 8.

• Where: Restaurants throughout Lancaster.

• Benefit: The event is also a fundraiser for its social mission partner, Power Packs, an organization that provides nutritious weekend meals for students who need them.

• Information: Restaurants are beginning to put their menu offerings on the Restaurant Week website, which is searchable by restaurant, price or type of cuisine: lancastercityrestaurantweek.com.

10TH ANNUAL TASTE OF SUCCESS CULINARY SHOWDOWN, LANCASTER

• What: An event featuring benefit auctions and a competition among students from the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center who will be creating sweet and savory bites for attendees to sample and vote on.

• When: Friday, March 20; doors open at 6 p.m. for silent auction, raffles and cocktail hour. Live auction begins at 7:30 p.m.

• Where: Emerald Foundation, 2120 Oregon Pike.

• Benefits: The New Choices Career Development Program, an educational workshop that helps women and men in life transition plan for and achieve career, educational and personal goals.

• Admission: Tickets, which will cost $75 each, are expected to be available through Eventbrite within a few days. Visit bit.ly/TasteSuccess2020 to find out when the tickets are available. For more information, visit newchoiceslancaster.org.