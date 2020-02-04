Don’t let this week’s somewhat moderate temperatures or optimistic groundhog weather predictions fool you: It’s still technically winter until mid-March.

But with winter comes lots of winter food tasting events, many of which are fundraisers for local nonprofits or civic organizations.

Here’s a winter sampler of events coming up around Lancaster County.

12TH ANNUAL TASTE OF WESTERN LANCASTER COUNTY

• What: Samples from restaurants and other food and beverage businesses of the Elizabethtown area are served. Live music will be presented throughout the evening.

• When: 4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

• Where: All three floors of Elizabethtown Public Library, 10 S. Market St., Elizabethtown.

• Benefits: The Elizabethtown library and the community service programs of the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown.

• Tickets: Online, $35 each, plus a processing fee, available at bit.ly/WesternLancoTix2020, or $40 each when bought at the library’s Elizabethtown Coffee Co. This event usually sells out in advance.

• Information: etownpubliclibrary.org.

TASTE THE WORLD’S CENTRAL MARKET BREAKFAST TOUR

• What: A “passport” ticket that entitles morning diners to samples from 12 different market stands.

• When: 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

• Where: Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market St.

• Benefits: The Central Market Trust. The tour is organized by Taste the World, a local food tour company that offers walking-and-sampling tours of Lancaster’s multicultural restaurant scene the second Friday of each month May through October.

• Tickets: A limited number of $17 tickets are available; after those are sold, tickets will be $20. Tickets are nonrefundable, and any not redeemed by 8 a.m. Feb. 29 will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Information: For a list of stands on the market tour and to order tickets, visit tastecentralmarket.com.

6TH ANNUAL ART + COFFEE CRAWL FEATURING SWEETS & TREATS

• What: Local coffee roasters, confectioners and pastry shops are serving coffee and samples of sweet snacks at Lancaster City Art Galleries & Museums member galleries.

• Details: Organized by Lancaster City Art Galleries & Museums and Lancaster Galleries, the event is designed to bring people into the city’s art galleries and to showcase food and coffee produced by local businesses.

• When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

• Where: Art galleries around Lancaster city.

• Admission: Free.

• For a list of galleries, which will be updated throughout the week, visit the event page on Facebook, bit.ly/ArtCoffeeCrawl6.

CHILI COOK-OFF, PART OF 15TH ANNUAL LITITZ FIRE & ICE FESTIVAL

• What: Local chefs cook chili; those attending sample the chili and vote with donations to various charitable organizations with whom the chefs partner. The event includes an indoor carnival, food, activities, games and face painting.

• When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

• Where: Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz.

• Admission: Buttons are required for the cook-off and are available at Bombergers and at the Lititz locations of Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods and Dosie Dough. Adults, $10; children under 12, $5 if they want to sample chili. You can buy a ticket online, which includes a processing fee, to exchange for a button: bit.ly/LititzChili2020.

• Festival: Lititz Fire & Ice, featuring ice sculptures, live ice carving and light and pyrotechnic displays, food, live music and more; runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, on Broad and Main streets, Lititz.

• Other food: More than 35 food trucks and other vendors will be serving a variety of food from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday around downtown Lititz, on Broad Street and Main Street, and in the Wilbur Chocolate parking lot; visit lititzfireandice.com/food for information.

• General information: lititzfireandice.com.

LANCASTER CITY RESTAURANT WEEK

• What: Dozens of eateries offer meal packages at $10, $20, $30 and $40 price points. The event promotes Lancaster city’s restaurants.

• When: Monday, March 2, through Sunday, March 8.

• Where: Restaurants throughout Lancaster.

• Benefit: The event is also a fundraiser for its social mission partner, Power Packs, an organization that provides nutritious weekend meals for students who need them.

• Information: Restaurants are beginning to put their menu offerings on the Restaurant Week website, which is searchable by restaurant, price or type of cuisine: lancastercityrestaurantweek.com.

10TH ANNUAL TASTE OF SUCCESS CULINARY SHOWDOWN, LANCASTER

• What: An event featuring benefit auctions and a competition among students from the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center who will be creating sweet and savory bites for attendees to sample and vote on.

• When: Friday, March 20; doors open at 6 p.m. for silent auction, raffles and cocktail hour. Live auction begins at 7:30 p.m.

• Where: Emerald Foundation, 2120 Oregon Pike.

• Benefits: The New Choices Career Development Program, an educational workshop that helps women and men in life transition plan for and achieve career, educational and personal goals.

• Admission: Tickets, which will cost $75 each, are expected to be available through Eventbrite within a few days. Visit bit.ly/TasteSuccess2020 to find out when the tickets are available. For more information, visit newchoiceslancaster.org.