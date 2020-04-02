Experts say we spend upward of 25 years of our lives asleep. Since most of that time is spent in your bedroom, it’s a great place to keep organized and clutter-free.

The bedroom, says Carolina Harvey, professional organizer, productivity consultant and owner of Harrisburg business Cure the Clutter, is an important space in your home.

“It’s usually a place where you come to rest and relax in your home,” she says. “If it’s not organized, it’s tough to have that peaceful place. If it is organized, you can enjoy a space that brings refreshment and joy on a daily basis.”

To tackle organizing your bedroom, consider these tips:

Look over the whole space.

“Always start with decluttering,” says Julie Hillard, owner and professional organizer at Lancaster’s Peaceful Living Solutions. “Take inventory of your bedroom and closet and decide what to keep, donate or dispose of. Simplifying your space will make your room feel more calm and peaceful.”

She also suggests taking items to a donation center the same day, to avoid piling items up in another room.

Start small.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed, so don’t get too fixated on the big picture, Harvey says.

“Start in a small section of the bedroom so you can have success early,” she says. “Do the bedroom in sections, like just the dresser or side table, and then move on to another spot.”

“Find practical ways to organize that make sense to you,” Hillard says. “You may need to purchase organizational items to accomplish this, such as bins or hangers. Make this fun. Add a few special pieces to make the room feel fresh and new. Your closet and dresser drawers are a great place to start.”

Hillard has a YouTube tutorial featuring a space-saving folding technique for clothing in drawers. Watch it at bit.ly/PLSfolding.

Have a place for out-of-place items.

“If there are items that don’t belong in the bedroom, make a box or basket for them and put them away later so you aren’t running back and forth,” Harvey says.

Stay focused.

“Eliminate distractions when you are doing your projects so that you can get a lot accomplished,” Harvey recommends.

Keep it clean.

“After organizing, I always suggest doing a deep cleaning of the space,” Hillard says. “Move furniture, vacuum, dust and wipe down baseboards. The only better feeling than having an organized room is having a clean room.”

Set a deadline.

“Give yourself a specific amount of time to complete the task at hand,” Harvey says.

Choose containers wisely.

“Finding containers that fit your space are the best tool,” Harvey says. “If you have a lot of shoes, there are clear plastic containers that are sold at local stores for $1 that fit most shoes well and you can see what’s in the container.”

Hillard also notes that it pays to take inventory of what you already have when it comes to organizing tools.

“Before you go out and buy anything, look around your house for empty baskets or bins to use,” she says. “Many times, you have something sitting around that will work perfectly for organizing.”

Go through your closet.

Get rid of items that no longer fit, that are worn out or that are out of style.

“Another great tool is a hanger that can hang in your closet and hang multiple items like belts, scarves or jewelry because it’s a great space saver,” Harvey says.

Hillard recommends using nonslip hangers. “They’re perfect for silkier items,” she says.

Stick with it.

“Get into the daily habit of putting things away,” Harvey says. “It takes very little time out of your day to just put it away. Sounds simple, right? Think of it like this: You are cleaning up your closet, bedroom or space after not keeping it up for one week, how much longer does it take? Likely 10 times the amount of time to do what you could have done on a daily basis.”

Reap the rewards of your effort.

“Enjoy! The whole purpose of getting organized is so you can enjoy the home you’re living in,” Hillard says. “It’s supposed to be a place of relaxation and if it’s not, it’s not somewhere you want to be. Clutter is stealing your joy, time and space. It’s time to reclaim your life.”

Having a decluttered and organized bedroom can have benefits beyond the visual, she says.

“You want your most personal spaces to feel like a retreat from a long day,” she says. “If your space is cluttered and stressful, you’re less likely to want to spend time in it. Creating a space that welcomes you in is important for both your physical and emotional health. Simple tasks like making your bed every day can kick-start a more organized life.”

