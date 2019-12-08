The aroma and the sounds hit before you even step inside the front door.

It’s the distinctive smell of holiday baking and the sound of a family getting together to catch up and laugh a lot over the clanging of cookie sheets, sliding in and out of an oven.

On a recent afternoon, a dozen people, representative of four generations of the Steffy family, united for sort of a practice run before their massive 36th annual family cookie bake coming up next weekend.

The family matriarch, daughters, daughters-in-law and a few granddaughters and great-grandchildren were baking (or sampling) just a few dozen shiny, colorful sand tart cookies at the Smoketown home of Jan Steffy Mast.

But next weekend, about 30 family members will not only cut, decorate and bake somewhere north of 1,400 sand tarts, but they’ll do an exchange of other, pre-baked cookies before a single batch of sand tart dough has even been rolled out.

At this year’s cookie bake, the family will surpass 30,000 sand tarts made since the event started.

Move to church hall

The cookie bake started at the Leola home of Jason and Maribelle Steffy — the parents, grandparents and great-grandparents of this large group.

When the cookie bake started, says oldest daughter Joan Steffy Ranck, “three of us (children) were already married, and had a child or two. We decided to do cookies” for the holidays.

“We all live locally, so it’s easy for us to get together,” Mast says.

Ranck has become the historian of the family cookie bake.

The family has even put together an illustrated book on the history of the bake, filled with photos from past years and recipes of cookies that are often exchanged.

The bake started with a sand tart recipe Maribelle Steffy, now 85, inherited from her mother, Myrtle McGinnis, of Blue Ball.

As the family grew, the family bake moved to the home of daughter-in-law Sue Steffy for about 15 years.

“Then, we outgrew my house,” Steffy says, “and we moved to a church fellowship hall two years ago.”

That church is Village Chapel Mennonite church in Voganville, near New Holland. It is the church where Jason Steffy, who died in 2016, was pastor for 25 years.

“There’s a big, long island in the church fellowship hall in the basement,” says Julia Horst of Gordonville, one of the Steffy daughters.

“It’s perfect for a cookie bake,” Horst says. “We keep both the ovens going all the time, and we’re all around this big island, decorating and cutting and talking and laughing, and it’s a grand time.”

Labor intensive

In the early days, some family members brought other kinds of cookie dough to bake for the cookie exchange that accompanies the big bake every year.

But, as the family grew, sand tarts became the focus.

Seven of the 30 or so people coming to this year’s bake will be bringing the sand tart dough, already made, to event.

Sand tarts “are labor intensive, with all the rolling and the decorating” Mast says. “So that’s the one we get together to do as a group.”

Maribelle Steffy’s daughter-in-law, Sara Steffy, of Lancaster, opens her cellphone to show the email Ranck sent to family members a few weeks ago.

“These are the people that are bringing the sand tart dough, these are the people who are in charge of (serving) lunch and these are the ones bringing cookies to exchange,” she says.

Various family members will bring cookie cutters, cookie sheets, cooling racks and rolling pins to the bake, which usually starts around 9 a.m. and ends with a shared family lunch.

“We tend to do the same jobs every year,” Ranck says.

Several family members say that watching the ovens is the most important job at the bake; delicate sand tarts can burn if they’re not closely supervised.

Cookie swap

Before the cookie bake starts, family members park their cars in the church parking lot and pop open their trunks.

Each baker who has been assigned to bring cookies places one pre-wrapped plate of the treats in each of the other trunks.

Over the years, they’ve exchanged monster, chocolate marshmallow, date-nut and raisin-filled cookies, chocolate crinkles, peanut butter blossoms, iced sugar cookies and pecan tarts.

The number of Steffy descendents contines to grow like the number of sand tarts produced in the church hall each year.

Great-grandchild Gemma Ranck, 4, helped decorate cookies last year.

Her favorite part of the process?

“Sprinkles!”

Morgan Steffy, 25, daughter of Steffy daughter-in-law Vicki Steffy, says she has been helping out at the cookie bake since she was little.

She has missed the event for the past last three years, while she has been living on the West Coast for work. She recently moved back, she says, to be closer to her family.

Future cookie decorator Genevieve Dimmig, 2 months old, who is Maribelle Steffy’s 19th great-grandchild, watches the bakers from the arms of her mother. Mast’s daughter, Olivia Dimmig, has come from Phoenixville with her infant to help bake cookies and share family fellowship.

“It’s like a well-oiled machine,” says Paige Horst of New Holland, who married into the family and participated in her first cookie bake last year. “Everyone just knew what they were doing. I was assigned a role and I just did it — decorating cookies and putting the egg mixture on top of them.”

“Once (the sand tarts are) all baked,” Mast says, “someone has done the math and says how many each one gets, and we all have our containers and each take that number, and we get a nice mix of cinnamon and holly and churches and poinsettias.”

“It’s somewhere around 100 to 200 cookies that each person gets,” Ranck says. “That’s just the sand tarts. That’s plus the plates we exchange of other kinds of cookies.”

“It’s nice to have extra cookies to hand out to neighbors,” says Horst, who recalls going out as a child, with her mother, to deliver cookies to friends.

It’s seems that’s just one more aspect of the Steffy family cookie tradition that’s being handed down.