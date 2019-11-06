Garth Brooks is widely regarded as one of the best live performers in country music.

The superstar routinely sells out some of the world's largest music venues, each time performing to thousands of people.

In honor of Brooks' latest single with Blake Shelton, "Dive Bar," the country stalwart is giving fans a chance to see him in a much more intimate fashion.

Brooks announced the final states on Monday in an installment of his casual Facebook video series "Inside Studio G": Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

"Pennsylvania! Sweet, this will be good," Brooks said in the video. There, he also revealed he'll play two shows in two states on the same night.

"It's going to be an early night and a late night all at the same time," Brooks said in the video. "But the only thing better than one dive bar is two dive bars."

The details were later confirmed via country radio stations: Brooks will perform at Prospectors Steakhouse & Saloon in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, on Dec. 2. Mount Laurel is located in South Jersey not far from Philadelphia. (Not exactly Pennsylvania, but we'll forgive Brooks for that one.)

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The time and details about the performance will be announced at a later date. Admission to the intimate "Dive Bar" shows are only available through contests and drawings at local radio stations. Philadelphia station 92.5 XTU will is responsible for passes for the Mount Laurel date.

Not much info is available on the station's website as of Wednesday morning, but updates will be posted here. If you can't get the station in your part of Lancaster County, fear not, as the station broadcasts on its website, too.

The music video for the song "Dive Bar" premiered on Friday, Nov. 1 on Facebook. In its first 72 hours, it received 26 million views.