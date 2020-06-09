Gardens tours return to Lancaster County Saturday in Columbia with a few changes

In Kelly and Rebecca Murphy’s backyard, there’s plenty of space for them to sit with friends and family, surrounded by lush plants. One table is covered by a weathered pergola, with sturdy posts, filigree ironwork and solar lights strung overhead.

This pergola came to be when they drove past Central Manor Bakery and Grille and saw a crew removing the old porch. They spotted the porch’s turned wooden columns headed for the trash and stopped.

“I told them, ‘Those are antiques. They’re really cool,’ ” Kelly Murphy says.

They shared a number of one of the Columbia’s antique shops and left.

Not too much later, one of the construction workers showed up at their home in Columbia with the posts in his truck.

“We bought all six of them. Had no plans and set them in the garage,” Kelly says. “They were probably stacked in the garage for probably two and a half years before we used them.”

With some antique iron porch columns, new wood for the top and climbing clematis on the corners, the posts now have a new home.

The Murphys’ backyard garden is one of seven gardens on the Art in the Gardens tour in Columbia on Saturday. As Lancaster County moves out of its COVID-19 shutdown, organizers of the tour decided to move forward with their event.

“It puts a good face on Columbia, the positive things, the beautiful things,” says Kay Leader, a member of the garden tour committee.

The tour will have gardens plus art, to offer something extra, Leader says. At each stop, there will be a musician or an artist at work in the garden. Create Columbia, the artistic branch of Columbia’s Merchant Association, coordinates the tour.

The group picks tour hosts years in advance, so this tour was in the works long before COVID-19 shut down much of life in Lancaster County. The committee considered postponing this year’s tour but wondered if the gardens would be at their peak later this summer, Leader says.

Knowing the tour is outdoors and people are spread through seven gardens over five hours helped the group decide to move forward with a few rules, she says. People on the tour will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. The number of people will be limited in each garden. Tickets will be sold only on Saturday, the day of the tour. If rules about events change in Lancaster County, the tour will be postponed until Saturday, June 27.

The Murphys agreed to be on the tour to support their community. They moved to Columbia from Berks County in 2002. At that time, the backyard had a single tree and a turf lawn with little privacy.

“I didn’t want to create an area that was all just fencing,” Rebecca Murphy says.

If You Go What: Art in the Gardens, a tour of seven residential gardens in Columbia. Each garden will have an artist making art or a musician playing music. The tour is rain or shine.

They added hemlocks on one side, creating a green fence. A tree from the borough shades the back and shrubs fill in spaces in between. Now they have privacy plus security for their dogs, Mozart and Beethoven.

As a girl, Rebecca Murphy dreamed of being an interior decorator. She’s now an English language development teacher at the School District of Lancaster. She channels some of her creativity into creating outdoor rooms in the backyard.

The space under the pergola is the fine dining area. There’s a table and chairs, with room to add more seating when needed. Black hanging baskets provide a contrast for the plants inside, including shade-tolerant plants like begonias, impatiens and creeping Jenny. Fall clematis grow from the corners. Rebecca is training the branches to eventually have a natural canopy overhead filled with white flowers. It replaces wisteria, which didn’t survive a cold winter a few years ago.

Next to the dining room is the herb garden, separated into four squares. In the center is a yucca plant, pointing to the couple’s Christian faith, Rebecca Murphy says.

She dries or freezes many of the herbs and makes herbal teas. Peppermint plants can outgrow an area quickly, so she contains them in large crocks and galvanized wash tubs. Now, the chocolate mint stays separate from the spearmint, apple mint and strawberry mint. There are culinary herbs, medicinal herbs and Biblical herbs. Bricks stamped with plant names help keep the garden organized.

Further back in the yard, there’s a small sitting area with a bistro table for two. An archway covered with a climbing hydrangrea leads to a secluded secret garden. There, a weathered curved bench wraps around a chimenea. The Murphys salvaged the bench from a farm decades ago.

The Murphys also added plants, bird baths and feeders in their space to become a natural habitat from National Wildlife Service.

“I can’t believe the birds we see here,” Kelly Murphy says.

He saw a Baltimore oriole once and put out special food in hopes of attracting more.

And in the back of the yard is a special room dedicated to their son, Kelly Jr., who died in a car crash in 2015.

“It reminds us of him and how much he loved the shore,” Rebecca Murphy says.

A cushioned couch curves around a fountain with plenty of space for family to gather together.