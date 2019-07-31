It’s a bit late to be getting pumpkin seeds into the ground in time for autumn decorating — most varieties will need more time in the ground to be ready for picking at that time of year.
But if you do have your backyard crop planted, here are some tips for nurturing and harvesting from Lancaster Farming, the Penn State and Texas A&M extensions, the San Francisco Chronicle and farmanddairy.com:
— Pumpkins need lots of water. When you’re watering, try to keep the foliage, blossoms and fruit dry to prevent rot.
— Mulch well.
— Bees are essential for pollination, so be mindful when using insecticides.
— When pumpkins begin to ripen, place a thin sheet of cardboard underneath to help prevent rot.
— A “dead” looking vine with pumpkins often is an indicator that it’s ready for harvest.
— To avoid damage, never pick up a newly harvested pumpkin by the stem.
— Don’t store harvested pumpkins where it’s damp or humid. A warm room with good air circulation is best for curing and drying out pumpkins.
— If you want to save seeds this fall for planting next year, you’re in luck: Pumpkin, gourd and squash seeds are easy to save and store. Rinse them well under cold tap water to remove the excess slimy membrane, drain well on paper towels and pat dry.
Spread the seeds in a single layer on a cookie sheet lined with newspaper, and leave in a spot that’s warm, dry and airy until they feel brittle. It should take about a week. Store the seeds in a jar or resealable bag in a cool, dark spot.
— If you want to save seeds from store-bought pumpkins, purchase heirloom varieties. Hybrid pumpkins will not produce identical plants.
— If you have lots of pumpkins in varieties used for cooking, you may want to plan ahead for preserving some of your surplus for use over the winter. You can find directions from Lancaster Farming on how to do so at bit.ly/pumpkinsLF.