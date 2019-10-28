Gardeners, even if your vegetable patch has been put to bed, there are more than two dozen chances to learn about gardening or dig in and make an arrangement. There are lots of hands-hon workshops to make your own a fall planters, from Thanksgiving centerpieces to marimo moss ball containers.

Throughout the Lancaster County area are talks about foraging, trees and winter vegetable gardening. There are DIY classes for kids and hands-on workshops for adults, too. Later in the month sees the start of wreath-making workshops.

Here’s a roundup of gardening events in the region. Space is limited at some of these classes and a few ask for advance registration, so don't wait if one sounds promising.

Email enegley@lnpnews.com with more events to add.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. Little Gardeners Workshop: Make a mini marimo moss ball jar at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. For kids in grades K-6. Cost $5; adult supervision required for younger children. Reservations required: 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. Make a marimo moss ball container at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. Cost $20, includes six-inch glass bowl. Reservations required: 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-noon. Wine bottle succulent planter workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3550 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $30 fee includes supplies and four succulent plants. Registration required at 717-768-3922 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 7-8:30 p.m. Create and paint your own pumpkin wooden succulent planter with Plant Nite at 551 West, 551 W. King St., Lancaster. $45 includes materials. For adults 21 and older. Details: bit.ly/ThankfulPlanter.

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. Town and Country Garden Club, “How 10 million trees will impact Pennsylvania’s environment and economy” talk from Brenda Sieglitz, with Chesapeake Bay Foundation. At the Bachman Center at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster. $5 donation for non-members. RSVP by Nov. 1. Details: townandcountrygardenclub.net.

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 7-8:30 p.m. Corner of the Garden: Gourds. Learn how to grow gourds and use them for decoration and more. With Penn State Master Gardeners of Lebanon County, 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon. $5. Register by Oct. 30 at extension.psu.edu/gourds.

Thursday, Nov. 7, 6:45 p.m. Lititz Garden Club presents a talk on Winter Vegetable Gardening from Deven Barto of Fifth Month Farm, Mount Joy. Free. Register by emailing lititzgardenclub@gmail.com (not required, but appreciated).

Saturday, Nov. 9, 8:30 a.m. Coffee and Create with Alice’s Table at Café 301 in Columbia. Learn how to arrange a floral centerpiece in a pumpkin. $65 (includes materials and coffee. Breakfast is available to buy.). Register: bit.ly/AliceColumbiaNov.

Saturday, Nov. 9, 9-11 a.m. Foraging class with a focus on finding roots to make wild coffee at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $30. Register at hornfarmcenter.org or 717-757-6441.

Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. Kokedama plant arrangement workshop at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. Cost $12, includes materials. Reservations required: 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Saturday, Nov. 9, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Plant a winter-blooming indoor planter with paperwhites or amaryllis at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden stores, including 301 Rohrerstown Road and 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Free to attend; pay according to materials used, approximately $25. Registration required at skh.com/events.

Monday, Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m. Lancaster County Garden Club will host a talk, “Seeing Seeds - A Journey into the World of Seed heads, Pods and Fruit” from author Teri Dunn Chace at the group’s fall banquet. Event is at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $39 for non-members, includes buffet dinner. Details: lancastergardenclub.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7-8:30 p.m. Master Gardener amateur herbalist: Herbal gifts and decor talk at Penn State Lebanon Extension Ag Center on 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon. $5. Register by Nov. 6 at extension.psu.edu/herbal-gifts.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. Fall succulent planter workshop at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. Cost $30, includes fall ceramic container, four succulents, soil and embellishments. Reservations required: 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Saturday, Nov. 16, noon-1:30 p.m. Plant a Thanksgiving chalkboard planter with Plant Nite at The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey, 568 Schoolhouse Road, Middletown. $50 includes materials. For ages 21 and older. Details: bit.ly/HersheyNovPlant.

Saturday, Nov. 16 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Potting party at Perfect Pots 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. Learn how to create a winter planter to last through the season. Bring your own container or buy one. $10 deposit required and can be used to purchase plants and supplies. Details: Perfectpots.com.

Sunday, Nov. 17, 1-2:30 p.m. Make a terrarium or planter workshop with Terrarium Therapy at Playful Pups Retreat Daycare and Training Center, 406 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown. $42 to make a holiday wreath; $40 to make a wine bottle planter and $50 to make a holiday decanter terrarium with proceeds benefiting Pitties.Love.Peace. Buy tickets at bit.ly/PittiesPlanters.

Saturday, Nov. 23 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Potting party at Perfect Pots, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. Learn how to create a winter planter to last through the season. Bring your own container or buy one. $10 deposit required and can be used to purchase plants and supplies. Details: Perfectpots.com.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. Thanksgiving centerpiece workshop at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. Cost $30, includes materials. Reservations required: 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. Holiday wreath decorating workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3550 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $30 fee includes supplies to make a 22-inch Douglas fir wreath. Registration required at 717-768-3922 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Monday, Nov. 25, 7-8:30 p.m. Plant a chalkboard holiday or everyday succulent planter in a barrel with Plant Nite at Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster. $47 includes materials. For adults 21 and older. Details: bit.ly/TellPlantNov.

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m. Make a Thanksgiving centerpiece in a wood planter box at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $45. Details: bit.ly/FlourishThanks.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Friday, Nov. 29 3 p.m. Make a fresh winter wreath at Perfect Pots, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and can be used to purchase plants and supplies. Details: Perfectpots.com.

Saturday, Nov. 30 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Potting party at Perfect Pots, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. Learn how to create a winter planter to last through the season. Bring your own container or buy one. $10 deposit required and can be used to purchase plants and supplies. Details: Perfectpots.com.

Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. Bird feeder wreath workshop at Ken's Gardens' Smoketown store, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. Cost $35, includes materials to make a fresh Douglas fir wreath covered with natural elements. Reservations required: 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com/registration.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist. Ray Barbehenn. Free with garden admission. Details: hersheygardens.org.

Looking ahead into December ...

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m. Make a Christmas wreath at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $68. Details: bit.ly/FlourishWreath.

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7-8:30 p.m. Plant a holiday-themed glass terrarium with Plant Nite at 551 West, 551 W. King St., Lancaster. $45 includes materials. For adults 21 and older. Details: bit.ly/Terr551Dec.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7-8:30 p.m. Corner of the Garden: Make an evergreen wreath with Penn State Master Gardeners of Lebanon County, 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon. $20. Register by Nov. 27 at extension.psu.edu/make-an-evergreen-wreath.

Thursday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. Make a winter arrangement at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $65. Details: bit.ly/FourishArrange.

Friday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. Holiday girls’ night out to make a holiday evergreen wreath with Alice’s Table at The Charlee, 311 E. Orange St., Lancaster $75 (includes materials, drinks and “’lil bites”). Register: bit.ly/AliceLancDec.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winter wreath-making workshop at Hershey Gardens. $65, includes materials for a 24-inch wreath. Registration required. Details: bit.ly/HGwreath.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Potting party at Perfect Pots. Learn how to create a winter planter to last through the season. Bring your own container or buy one. $10 deposit required and can be used to purchase plants and supplies. Details: Perfectpots.com.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Plant a holiday container garden at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden stores, including 301 Rohrerstown Road and 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Free to attend and potting soil is free; pay according to materials used. Registration required at skh.com/events.